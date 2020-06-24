Coronation Street's Andy Whyment and Alan Halsall reunite for the first time in 12 weeks

Coronation Street stars Andy Whyment and Alan Halsall appeared delighted as they reunited for the first time in 12 weeks.

The longtime pals - who have since gone back to work on the ITV soap - came together for a lavish BBQ in the garden of Alan's Manchester home.

Documenting the occasion on Instagram, the co-stars shared the same group snap as they posed alongside their families.

The day was no doubt a special one for former I'm A Celeb star Andy, who was also celebrating his 13-year wedding anniversary with wife Nichola.

Andy, 39, captioned his snap: "We’ve come round to spend our Anniversary with @alanhalsall @missdrewmerry93 and Sienna, not seen them for 12 weeks, we’ve really missed them ❤️ xx."

Meanwhile, Alan, 37, shared: "Lockdown has reaffirmed to me ... It's not what I have in my life that matters... It's who I have in it that counts !!! ♥️ #familytime."

The pair were joined by Alan’s girlfriend Tisha and his daughter Sienna in his modern garden, along with Andy, his wife and their two children, Thomas and Hollie.

Alan cooked up a storm on the BBQ (Credit: Instagram/andywhy36)

The gang smiled for the sweet reunion snap as they carefully social distanced at two metres apart.

Fans rushed to comment, with one writing: "What a great picture of all of you."

Another added: "Glad to see how happy you are. Having a great time with family and friends x."

Former Corrie star Ryan Thomas joked: "Where's our invite ❤️ ."

Andy and his wife celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary (Credit: Splash)

Longtime pals

The soap co-stars have had plenty of laughs during their time on the cobbles, with Andy recently revealing that Alan compared him to ET.

In a post on social media, the Kirk Sutherland actor declared it's a good job they're best buds as otherwise he might have been offended.

Read more: Catherine Tyldesley looks very different in unearthed Coronation Streets snaps

Sharing a topless picture of himself alongside the alien, Andy wrote: "When Alan Halsall sends you this and says twins he's absolutely hammered me there.

"It's a good job we've known each other for 30 years and I love him!"

Alan's lockdown surprise

Their garden get together comes weeks after Alan treated girlfriend Tisha to a romantic surprise for her 27th birthday.

The soap star kicked off the birthday celebrations with a saxophone performance in their living room.

Read more: Corrie newcomer Kimberly Hart-Simpson says it was dad's dying wish for her to be on the cobbles

And the surprises didn't stop there as he also rustled up a romantic pre-birthday sushi dinner.

Gushing over his girlfriend on social media, he wrote: "Happy 27th Birthday to my beautiful girlfriend @missdrewmerry93. Even though we're in lockdown I hope you will have the most amazing day! You deserve it all and more!!! I [love] you!"

Tisha and Alan live together (Credit: Splash)

The couple met on the set of the ITV soap in 2013 when Tisha joined the cast as Steph Britton.

The relationship was the first for Alan following his divorce from Lucy-Jo Hudson, who also appeared in Corrie from 2002 until 2005.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.