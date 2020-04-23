Coronation Street's Alexandra Mardell dyes her hair blue during coronavirus lockdown

Coronation Street actress Alexandra Mardell, who plays Emma Brooker, has dyed her hair blue during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Corrie star posted a picture of her new hair to her Instagram page.

She captioned the post: "Don't be blue, be happy."

Her co-stars and fans commented on her new look.

Coronation Street co-star Samia Longchambon commented: "[Love] it Ali!"

One fan wrote: "Your hair is awesome!"

A second commented: "Suits you."

This isn't the first time Alexandra has changed up her hair. Recently she dyed her hair purple during lockdown.

But in a Instagram story posted yesterday (Tuesday, April 21), she revealed the purple had washed out.

She wrote: "And the purple all washed out! I miss it."

Alexandra revealed the purple washed out (Credit: Instagram @alexandramardell)

Alexandra isn't the only soap star to play around with her hair colour whilst she's off work.

Recently fellow Coronation Street actress Tina O'Brien dyed her hair pink and former Corrie star Lucy Fallon dyed her hair peach.

Alexandra plays Emma in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Geoff begins to starve Yasmeen

Due to the lockdown, UK soaps have suspended filming, meaning actors can change up their hair.

As a result of the coronavirus, weekly episodes of Corrie have been reduced from six down to three.

However, there's plenty of good storylines to look forward to.

What storylines are happening in next week's Coronation Street?

Geoff and Yasmeen

In next week's episodes, Geoff and Yasmeen end up in a violent scuffle.

After discovering Yasmeen has tested positive for chlamydia, Geoff accuses her of cheating. But when she brings up that he's been meeting escorts, he's furious and declares she got the STI from her ex-husband Sharif.

Yasmeen defends herself against Geoff (Credit: ITV)

Later in the week, Geoff forces her to wear a dress she's clearly uncomfortable in to the Bistro reopening. When Yasmeen learns Geoff is paying for Sally and Tim's wedding she's shocked.

When they return home, he cruelly says the dress was originally for one of his escorts.

But when Yasmeen grabs a bottle of wine, a struggle ensues and Geoff slumps to the floor.

Daniel returns

Daniel is back! (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Catherine Tyldesley thinks teachers should have a 'huge pay rise'

Daniel returns to Weatherfield from his grief retreat. Ken is pleased Daniel found it a great help.

But is Daniel telling the truth?

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!