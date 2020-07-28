Coronation Street's Alexandra Mardell celebrates 27th birthday with Club Tropicana theme

Coronation Street star Alexandra Mardell, who plays Emma Brooker, celebrated her 27th birthday with a Club Tropicana theme, set up by her boyfriend Joe.

The actress shared pictures from her special day on Instagram.

She captioned the post: "It's ma champers buffdai! 27 on the 27th.

"Been super spoiled by my Mr @joeparker45! Love you! It might be raining outside but it's a Club Tropicana in here!

She continued: "What a fab weekend as well! Finally getting to SD see some of my besties after months! And lovely jubbly facetimes. Love you all loads."

Alexandra went on to thank companies for her birthday treats.

Her friends and co-stars rushed to wish her a happy birthday.

Alexandra plays Emma (Credit: ITV)

Charlie DeMelo, who plays Imran Habeeb in Coronation Street, wrote: "Happy birthday darling girl."

Brooke Vincent, who plays Sophie Webster, commented: "Your dress" with heart eye emojis before adding "Happy birthday darls xx."

Daniel Brocklebank, who plays Billy Mayhew, said: "Happy birthday my love! Hope it's a gorgeous day for you xx."

Emma was devastated to learn about Oliver's illness (Credit: ITV)

Alexandra Mardell Coronation Street storylines

Alexandra appeared to enjoy her special day off work.

The actress returned to filming at Coronation Street last month after a three-month break, caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Currently Emma is going through a tough time after learning her little brother Oliver has incurable mitochondrial disease.

But it's not just Emma who has been struggling with the news of Oliver's diagnosis.

Oliver, Emma and Amy's dad Steve have found it hard to take in, but Oliver's mum Leanne has really struggled to accept that her son won't get better.

Leanne lies about Oliver's condition (Credit: ITV)

Next week, when Leanne runs into an old friend who asks about Oliver, she lies and tells her he is doing fine. But later she tells her sister Toyah what happened and admits she feels ashamed for lying.

Will someone be able to help Leanne with her grief?

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

