Coronation Street's Alan Halsall gushes over girlfriend Tisha Merry in romantic birthday post

Coronation Street's Alan Halsall has shared a gushing tribute to girlfriend Tisha Merry on her 27th birthday.

The 37-year-old actor - who began dating his former co-star last year - showed off his romantic side as they celebrated Tisha's special day in lockdown.

Alan Halsall makes Tisha's birthday special

Marking her birthday on Instagram today, Alan shared a string of loved-up snaps of the pair together.

Alan's daughter Sienna-Rae - who he shares with ex, Lucy-Jo Hudson - also made an appearance as she cuddled up to them on holiday.

He captioned the post: "Happy 27th Birthday to my beautiful girlfriend @missdrewmerry93. Even though we're in lockdown I hope you will have the most amazing day! You deserve it all and more!!! I [love] you!"

The soap star kicked off the birthday celebrations on Saturday (June 6) by surprising Tisha with a saxophone performance in their living room.

Tisha walked down the stairs of their Manchester pad to a swarm of balloons, presents and a bottle of celebratory fizz.

And the surprises didn't stop there as he also rustled up a romantic pre-birthday sushi dinner.

Alan's relationships

The couple met on the set of the ITV soap in 2013 when Tisha joined the cast as Steph Britton.

Alan was previously married to Lucy-Jo (Credit: Splash)

She left the show in 2017 but made a brief return in 2018 as Steph attended the funeral of her brother Luke.

The relationship was the first for Alan following his divorce from Lucy-Jo, who also appeared in Corrie from 2002 until 2005.

The former couple split in 2018 and confirmed they were getting a divorce but revealed they were remaining friends and devoted parents to their daughter.

Since splitting from Alan, Lucy-Jo has also moved on with boyfriend Lewis Devine.

