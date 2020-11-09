Coronation Street’s Alan Halsall and Tisha Merry divide fans as they put up Christmas tree

Coronation Street star Alan Halsall and girlfriend Tisha Merry have divided fans after putting up their Christmas tree “too early”.

The soap couple were joined by Alan’s seven-year-old daughter Sienna as they decorated their Manchester home yesterday (November 8), complete with a huge sparkling tree and festive baubles.

But despite telling fans they were excited to see the back of 2020, some weren’t so convinced.

Coronation Street: What did Alan Halsall and Tisha Merry share?

Documenting the process on Instagram, the pair shared a sweet time-lapse as they decorated their home entrance with little Sienna.

The trio were seen putting together the tree in matching pyjamas before adding lights and baubles.

Alan, 38, who plays Tyrone Dobbs in the ITV soap, also posted a clip of Sienna dancing, clearly impressed by her work.

Captioning the post, the dad-of-one wrote: “It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

“Who can blame us for wanting to get 2020 out of the way? So much fun singing and dancing to Christmas music tonight and putting up our tree.”

Tisha, 27, posted the same clip and said: “A little premature decoration. We’ve absolutely loved putting the tree up this weekend.

“Since we’ve no place to go, we might as well have something pretty to look at hehe!

“I hope you’ve all had a lovely weekend.”

What did fans think?

Most fans were thrilled to see the trio getting in the festive spirit.

One commented: “Just watched Tishas new vlog, so happy that you’ve put the tree up! Never too early.”

A second said: “I always love your Xmas tree.”

A third added: “May have to put mine up now!”

While others believed it was “too early” for Christmas decorations.

A fan said: “It’s against the law to put ur Christmas tree up in November.”

Another stated: “Alan!!! It’s 8th November mate.”

A third agreed: “Look nice an all but it’s far too EARLY.”

Tisha gushes over Alan as a dad

Alan shares Sienna with his ex-wife and former Corrie co-star Lucy-Jo Hudson.

The pair, who tied the knot in 2009, currently co-parent their little one.

Since being introduced into Sienna’s life, Tisha has nothing but praise for Alan.

Opening up on their future baby plans, Tisha told OK! magazine: “He’ll be so amazing.”

She added: “He’s such a good dad; he’s so caring and loving. He notices everything and his communication with Sienna is so strong. I would love that for our child if we have one.”

Meanwhile, Alan said: “We’ve never had a proper serious sit down but we’ve discussed the future together.”

