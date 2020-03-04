Coronation Street viewers want Yasmeen to kill Geoff and feed him to the chickens

Viewers of Coronation Street want Yasmeen to kill her abusive husband Geoff and feed him to her chickens as revenge.

Over the last few months, Geoff has been abusing his wife Yasmeen as part of a coercive control storyline.

Last week, viewers were disgusted when Geoff killed Yasmeen's beloved chicken Charlotte Bronte.

Geoff has been abusing Yasmeen for months (Credit: ITV)

Geoff was furious when he returned home from work and Yasmeen hadn't prepared the dinner as she had been cleaning out the chicken coop.

When the food was ready, he was even more upset to see she hadn't included meat with the meal and threw the food in the bin.

Geoff told Yasmeen he would cook but instead of going to the shop to buy some meat, he decided to kill her favourite chicken, Charlotte.

Geoff killed Yasmeen's beloved chicken Charlotte and fed it to her (Credit: ITV Hub)

Read More: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Clayton and Shona reunite

As they sat down to eat, Yasmeen complimented how good it tasted and Geoff said: "Good. I thought she might be a bit dry, being an older bird. Well, at least she's fed us one last time...

"I'd like to raise a toast. To Charlotte!"

Viewers want Yasmeen to kill Geoff and feed him to the rest of her chickens (Credit: ITV)

Read More: James Burrows reveals the real reason he quit Coronation Street

Realising Geoff had killed her chicken, Yasmeen spat the food out and began crying before running out into the garden.

Viewers have now demanded that Yasmeen gets revenge on Geoff by killing him and feeding him to the chickens.

I am really worried about Yasmeen. Geoff is a cruel bully. I hope he ends up being chicken feed. #Corrie — Hannah Forest 🔴⚪️⚽️ (@hannahforest) February 28, 2020

I really hope Yasmeen kills Geoff and then feeds him to her chickens #corrie #karma — Gary Watters 💙 #bard🎻 (@Ghalsey11) February 28, 2020

Yasmeen needs to drug Geoff, cut off his penis and feed it to the chickens. 😐 #Corrie — Rock Lobster (@MissWittank) February 28, 2020

When is Yasmeen going to kill Geoff and serve him up for dinner please? @itvcorrie #corrie — Emily Sevenoaks 🧚🏻‍♀️ (@emilysevenoaks) February 28, 2020

The shocking scenes received 359 complaints to Ofcom.

According to Digital Spy, an Ofcom spokesperson confirmed an assessment is underway.

I hope he ends up being chicken feed.

The Ofcom rep said: "We are assessing the complaints against our broadcasting rules, but are yet to decide whether or not to investigate."

However it looks like Geoff's abuse is just going to get worse and next week he tries to convince Yasmeen to sell their share in Speed Daal and move abroad.

But when she voices her concerns he twists her words. Will they end up moving away?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!