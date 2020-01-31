Coronation Street viewers admit they've started to feel sorry for Jade Rowan

Jade Rowan single-handedly tried to ruin Fiz Stape and Tyrone Dobbs' lives in Coronation Street, so it may come as a surprise to hear that some fans actually feel sorry for her.

Over the past few months, Jade has manipulated her way into Fiz and Tyrone's home while hiding her true identity - that she's the daughter of Fiz's ex-husband John Stape.

Jade does NOT mean well (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Rick Neelan's daughter Kelly back to bring down Gary?

In a horrible twist of events, Jade's sinister plan to get revenge on Fiz was unveiled.

Although her mission to have Hope taken off Fiz seems to have fallen through, Jade is now keen to be in her sister's life.

I think Jade genuinely believed Fiz was a danger to Hope.

After a furious Fiz attacked Jade with a chopping board, Jade used it to blackmail her way into seeing Hope.

Lucky there wasn't a knife to hand... (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Former Coronation Street star Georgia May Foote is 'happier than ever'

Although Fiz had little choice in the matter, she realised that perhaps Jade really does just want to be close to her sister.

When Jade admitted she believed Fiz's claims about her dad being a monster, Fiz seemed willing to give Jade another chance and set the ball rolling with the social worker to allow access in structured visits.

But has Jade genuinely turned over a new leaf? Or is she up to something? Let's not forget this is the woman who tried to separate Hope from her mum by pretending she was being abused!

Jade tried to brainwash Hope, like John did to Jade (Credit: ITV)

Viewers have actually started to feel sorry for the deluded nanny, with one writing on Digital Spy Forums: "Does anybody feel sorry for Jade?

"Let's be honest, she lost her father at a very young age who she thought loved her but obviously didn't. So she wants to try and get back what's left of her family. She wasn't nasty to Hope at all. Good storyline for me this one."

Another agreed, typing: "I think they've done a good job of portraying all aspects of Jade as a character and Lottie Henshall has played her brilliantly!

"Last night's scenes of her trying to convince herself that she hadn't been lied to all her life were actually quite heartbreaking! Yes, I now have a lot of sympathy for her and I hope Tyrone persuades Fiz not only to give her another chance, but that they need her to help Hope get back on track!"

Is Jade as much of a victim as Fiz? (Credit: ITV)

A third added: "Yes, as per usual when Fiz is tormented I end up feeling more sorry for the tormentor than the victim.

"Jade managed to be a much more well-rounded and even sympathetic character (by the end anyway) in her short stint on Corrie than Fiz has ever managed during her years on the show."

"Yeah, I started to feel very sorry for Jade," said one more. "I think she genuinely believed Fiz was a danger to Hope and, in fairness to Jade, Fiz did a lot of stupid things this week that weren't exactly proving her wrong (breaking into Jade's house, walloping Jade over the head as she was trying to explain to Fiz the truth)."

Not everyone agreed, though, with one blasting: "No. Anybody who can deliberately make someone be painted as a child abuser deserves no sympathy in my book."

We're not sure Evelyn would be able to find any sympathy for Jade (Credit: ITV)

Another added: "I don't feel sorry for her at all. She was deliberately deceitful and set out to not only break up a family she knew nothing about but was also prepared to abscond the country with Hope."

A third insisted: "The actress playing Jade is very good, but I don't feel sorry for the character. She should have introduced herself to Fiz and Tyrone as John's daughter and would probably have been accepted as a half-sister to Hope and a member of the family."

Do you feel sympathy for Jade? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!