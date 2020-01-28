Coronation Street SPOILERS: Weatherfield favourites go on a trip to Blackpool

Next week sees Coronation Street celebrate a very special milestone as the soap airs its 10,000th episode with an hour-long special that sees some of our most beloved characters take a life-changing trip to Blackpool.

The impromptu trip to the seaside comes after Rita Tanner receives the shocking news that her ex husband, Dennis Tanner, has died.

Rita is shocked to discover her ex husband Dennis has died (Credit: ITV)

Rita is stunned when she gets her dead ex's ashes sent to her along with a mysterious note asking her to scatter his ashes in Blackpool.

Heartbroken, Rita contemplates her mission and confides in Ken Barlow about Dennis's sad death.

She is grateful when he agrees to go with her to scatter Dennis's ashes, and soon the morbid trip to the sea side doesn't seen quite so bad.

Rita has been asked to scatter Dennis's ashes in Blackpool (Credit: ITV)

Jenny is also surprised to see Rita so down in the dumps and offers to also tag along.

Soon Jenny has decided that a day trip to get some sea air could do lots of the cobble's residents some good and she books a coach so they can all enjoy the day trip.

Soon Rita's friends all agree to come along for the day trip to the seaside (Credit: ITV)

Soon Amy, Audrey, Carla, Eileen, Emma, Evelyn, Gail, Jenny, Ken, Mary, Nina, Sean, Tracy, Sally, Yasmeen and Rita are boarding the coach to the beach and, with Dennis's urn of ashes also coming along for the ride, they set off.

But as the coach full of Coronation Street residents leaves the cobbles, the journey isn't smooth sailing and soon drama hits the holidaymakers.

Even Evelyn is looking forward to a bit of sea air (Credit: ITV)

As it starts to look like the gang won't make it to Blackpool before nightfall, tensions begin to rise and by the end of the trip lives will have changed for ever.

But that's not the end of the drama, because by the time the group make it home, one Weatherfield resident will have come to the shocking realisation that it is time for them to leave the cobbles for pastures new.

But the trip doesn't come without its drama, and soon lives will be changed (Credit: ITV)

But who is planning their departure from Coronation Street?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

