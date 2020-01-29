Coronation Street SPOILERS: Geoff to cheat on Yasmeen?

It looks like Coronation Street's Geoff could start being unfaithful to new wife Yasmeen as actor Ian Bartholomew was spotted filming with a mystery woman.

In pictures obtained by The Metro, Ian was spotted filming scenes on location at a restaurant, where Geoff appears to be going to meet an unknown woman.

Who is she? Is Geoff cheating on Yasmeen?

Over the last several months, Geoff has been abusing Yasmeen in a coercive control storyline.

Geoff has been abusing Yasmeen (Credit: ITV)

Geoff's cruel treatment of Yasmeen has included stealing her precious items and selling them and then blaming her granddaughter Alya's friends.

He also set up a secret camera in her house so he could spy on her and has led her to believe he is ill.

In his latest abuse campaign, he's had her sticking to a strict cleaning schedule to help with his imaginary dust allergies.

However when her friend Cathy overheard Geoff being horrible to Yasmeen, she expressed her concerns to her partner Brian.

Geoff has been spying on Yasmeen (Credit: ITV)

Geoff decided to lie once again telling Yasmeen's friend that she's an alcoholic.

Convincing Yasmeen herself she has a drinking problem, he's limited the money she can have and is constantly keeping track of her whereabouts.

Next week, when Geoff's magic trick goes wrong at Tianna's birthday party, he blames Yasmeen and begins filming her, tormenting her.

Later he ends up locking her in a box whilst rehearsing magic tricks and goes to the pub.

When he returns, he finds Yasmeen with Tim and insists he left the box open.

Geoff's abuse will get worse (Credit: ITV)

But later Yasmeen tells Eileen that Geoff deliberately locked her in.

Suspicious, Eileen questions Brian and Cathy about Yasmeen's supposed drinking problem.

Geoff begins to fear he's losing the upper hand and starts telling Eileen about his ex-wife who abused him.

Will Eileen be the one to catch onto Geoff's abuse?

