Coronation Street SPOILERS: Gemma and Chesney discover Aled is deaf

Gemma Winter and Chesney Brown have their lives turned upside down once again in next week's Coronation Street when they're given bad news about one of the quads.

The stressed-out parents have understandably struggled to get their head around the fact they have now got four babies to look after... but their lucrative deal with Freshco means that they haven't had to worry about money.

Gemma and Chesney are worried when their Freshco photoshoot clashes with Aled's hospital appointment (Credit: ITV)

However, that is all set to change next week when their deal falls through after they clash with the supermarket chain.

When Tara calls round with a schedule for the next Freshco photoshoot, Gemma is horrified to realise that it clashes with Aled's hearing appointment at the hospital.

Gemma and Chesney make it to the photoshoot, but things don't quite go to plan (Credit: ITV)

But when she asks to change the date, because Aled's appointment is more important than a photoshoot, her request doesn't go down well with Tara and her team.

Tara tells the couple in no uncertain terms that if they don't come to the photoshoot then they won't get paid... but the pair put Aled first and head to the hospital.

However, when the appointment is rescheduled at the last minute, they realise if they're quick they will still make it to the photoshoot... but when Aled won't settle it is clear that Gemma is at her wits end.

Chesney reveals the harsh realities of having four babies to look after, and Tara isn't happy (Credit: ITV)

Eventually Chesney has had enough and announces in front of everyone that the whole Freshco Four image is a complete sham, and that the reality of looking after four babies is totally different.

Tara is fuming that he has ruined the whole campaign and she terminates their contract immediately... leaving the pair without an income.

Gemma and Chesney are devastated when the doctor reveals Aled is deaf (Credit: ITV)

Chesney bites the bullet and heads to the kebab shop to ask Dev for his old job back. But will he say yes?

However, soon their finances are the least of Gemma and Chesney's worries when they get a last minute appointment for Aled and it is revealed that he has permanent hearing loss in both ears.

How will Gemma and Chesney cope with this latest bombshell? (Credit: ITV)

The news that their baby has been deaf since birth hits the pair hard, especially when Gemma realises this means he has never heard her tell him she loves him.

As Chesney tries to reassure Gemma and promises that they will face the challenge of Aled's condition together, is this just one worry too many for the struggling pair to cope with?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

