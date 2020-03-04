Coronation Street SPOILERS: Gemma calls Bernie after humiliation at baby group

Struggling new mum Gemma Winter will call her mum, Bernie, for help after she falls asleep during a baby group in next week's Coronation Street.

Wanting to help his exhausted other half out, Chesney has signed Gemma up for baby classes in the hope meeting other new mums will offer her the support she so desperately needs.

She's so far made a couple of new mates, and was chuffed when they complimented her parenting skills.

Gemma enjoyed meeting new mums (Credit: ITV)

But when one of them, Imogen, was making fun of her behind her back, fans predicted an adult bullying storyline was to come for Gem.

Oblivious Gemma goes to story time at Speed Daal next week with her new crew.

But she's so tired, she ends up falling asleep.

Gemma can't stay awake (Credit: ITV)

A couple of the other mums kindly take the babies from her so she can rest.

But when Gemma wakes up with a start, she's devastated and humiliated to realise what happened.

Gemma is upset over the situation (Credit: ITV)

When story time has finished, Gemma chats to the others, and one suggests she needs some help as looking after four babies is a huge challenge.

Thinking it over, Gemma ends up calling her mum and leaving a voicemail.

But she can't bring herself to admit she's in desperate need of some support and pretends she was just phoning for a chat.

Bernie left to protect her family (Credit: ITV)

Last month it was confirmed Jane Hazlegrove, who plays Bernie will be returning to the cobbles after she left at the beginning of the year.

Bernie departed after she realised her vendetta against paedophile ex-boyfriend, Kel Hinchley, who had sexually abused her son, Paul Foreman, when he was a teenager, was putting her family in danger.

But with Gemma in desperate need of her mum, could this be what brings her back to Weatherfield?

Bernie isn't exactly mother of the year (Credit: ITV)

Gemma gave birth to her children last year after going into labour while in a cable car.

Being a mum to four babies has taken its toll and recently Gemma and Chesney discovered one of their children, Aled, is profoundly deaf.

Gemma was distraught that her boy has never heard her say she loves him, and has been keeping an all-night vigil by his cot so she's the first thing he sees when he wakes up.

Chesney sweetly made a mobile full of pictures of Gemma's face to hang over Aled's cot so Gemma didn't need to be there in person.

But the sleep deprivation is definitely taking its toll. Can anyone help Gemma?

