Coronation Street viewers praise soap for raising awareness of vaccinations

Viewers of Coronation Street have praised the soap for raising awareness of vaccinations.

At the beginning of last week, baby Bertie fell ill with measles as a result of not receiving his vaccinations.

The viral illness was soon passed onto a pregnant Maria Connor, resulting in her suffering a miscarriage.

Maria had a miscarriage after contracting measles (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street will NOT have a live episode for 60th anniversary, confirms soap boss

Viewers have praised the soap for raising awareness of vaccinations and bringing attention to what can happen if people aren't vaccinated.

This is an extremely important issue #CoronationStreet are highlighting regarding vaccinations, measles and the miscarriage Maria suffered because of it. It’s extremely controversial so bravo to #Corrie for battling it 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Lauren (@miss_lauren_uk) January 31, 2020

Poor Maria, heartbreaking stuff😭💔 well done @itvcorrie for raising awareness on Vaccinations & Miscarriage👏🏾 @realsamia was fantastic tonight 👏🏾 #Corrie — Alicia (@xxAlicia89) January 29, 2020

Good to see @itvcorrie starting a storyline around a 12 month old whose father didn't take him for second vaccinations, as it upset him.. the wee boy now in isolation in hospital.. high temp/rash etc... 🤔🤔🥺🥺 #VaccinesWork #Corrie #Bertie — Diana Cameron 🐕 (@FlatCoatMama) January 27, 2020

Well done #Corrie for promoting and raising the awareness of vaccinations in children #vaccines — Sharon (@sharon13117) January 6, 2020

A couple of weeks ago, Daniel took Bertie to get his jabs.

However, when the tot got distressed, Daniel freaked out and walked out without finishing the vaccines.

He has since failed to take him to the doctors and as a result, the baby caught measles and was admitted to hospital.

Daniel didn't take Bertie back to the doctors for his jabs (Credit: ITV)

The day before Bertie was taken ill, friend and neighbour Maria gave the baby a cuddle but soon spotted he was feeling hot.

As Bertie was in hospital, Sarah and Ali noticed that Maria was unwell and she soon discovered she was bleeding.

When she went to hospital, she learned that her baby no longer had a heartbeat and had sadly died.

Maria was told her miscarriage was likely due to her getting measles (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Corrie boss hints at 'plans to bring back Bet Lynch after 17 years'

But Ali, who is a trained doctor, noticed her coughing and after examining her, he was clearly concerned.

Another doctor confirmed she had Koplik spots, which is an early indication of measles and is likely the reason she lost her baby.

Gary blamed Daniel for Maria's miscarriage (Credit: YouTube/Coronation Street)

When Daniel learnt that Maria had caught measles - most likely from his son - he felt terrible.

Maria's boyfriend Gary was furious when he learnt Daniel didn't get his son vaccinated and ended up punching him.

Are you glad the soap did this storyline?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!