Sam Aston 'in talks for new contract with Coronation Street'

Sam Aston is already having "discussions" about his future on Coronation Street, according to reports.

The 26-year-old actor - who plays Chesney Brown on the ITV soap - still has six months to go on his current contract.

But with the exit of some of the soap's biggest names recently, bosses are keen to secure Sam in his role for the future of the programme.

A source told The Sun Online: "Sam is still six months into his current contract but discussions are already being had about his future on the show.

"Chesney is one of the most loved characters on the Street and bosses are keen to keep him in Weatherfield for the foreseeable future.

"Sam will be in a great position to negotiate a good deal for himself with his next contract."

Meanwhile, Sam previously likened the Coronation Street cast to a "down to earth" family.

Sam made his first appearance on Corrie in November 2003 (Credit: ITV)

The actor - who made his debut on the cobbles in 2003 - said: "You'd have a minimum of three hours tutoring per day, you'd finish on set and then you'd go off and do your school work.

"I felt a big weight off my shoulders when I didn't need tutoring anymore. Being there 15-16 years it's bizarre really.

"I suppose it's not an ordinary upbringing but I was very lucky with my family, my mum and dad, and as well though Corrie itself, everybody there is so normal and down to earth."

And Sam admitted that when he went for his first audition for the soap, he wasn't nervous because he didn't "understand the magnitude" of the show.

He added: "I got the audition for Corrie, but no [I didn't realise how big it was]. I was nervous but I think if I was to do it now, I'd be like 'Oh my goodness' because it's massive.

"You don't understand the magnitude because when you're eight or nine years old because I was just doing something I enjoyed."

