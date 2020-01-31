Sally Ann Matthews doesn't want a Coronation Street live episode

Sally Ann Matthews doesn't want Coronation Street to do a live episode for its 60th anniversary.

The 49-year-old actress - who first appeared on the soap as Jenny Bradley in 1986 - wants cobbles bosses to break with tradition after going live for the show's 40th and 50th milestones.

Speaking to TV Times magazine, she said: "I don't see the point in doing a live episode. It's been done."

Sally's not keen on going live (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street's Yasmeen to be saved by Geoff's mystery woman?

She continued: "They should do something different. I'd love to have Thelma [Barlow] back - it would be fab to have Mavis and Rita (Barbara Knox) reunited."

I don't see the point in doing a live episode.

Although there are no details on exactly what the Corrie team has planned for the anniversary celebrations this year - set to air in December - producer Iain MacLeod previously teased something "explosive".

He told metro.co.uk: "The expectation from the audience now with anniversaries isn't necessarily death and destruction, but that a spectacle is attached to it.

"We have some fairly novel ideas that we are exploring at the moment, so that should be exciting."

Sally's been involved in some pretty explosive stories in her time (Credit: ITV)

On Friday February 7, the soap will mark its 10,000th episode, and Iain has promised viewers some "classic" Corrie.

He previously teased: "10,000 episodes! Not bad for a programme which one newspaper said in 1960 was 'doomed from the outset'.

"I am first and foremost a massive fan of the show and I watched this landmark episode with absolute glee.

Jenny will break the terrible news to Rita her ex-husband has died in the 10,000th episode (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street's Katie McGlynn to replace Michelle Keegan on Our Girl

"It is uniquely Corrie: funny, poignant and characterful - and a glorious homage to the comedic charabanc trips of times past, packed with strong female characters and sparkling dialogue.

"It's a really great exhibition of Coronation Street's classic qualities as we start a new decade on the cobbles."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story