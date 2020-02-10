Coronation Street's Ruxandra Porojnicu reveals Alina is 'heartbroken' over Seb and Emma

Ruxandra Porojnicu, who plays Alina Pop in Coronation Street, has revealed her alter ego is "heartbroken" over Seb and Emma's romance.

Speaking to Digital Spy, Ruxandra revealed how Alina really feels about her ex-boyfriend's new romance with hairdresser Emma.

She said: "Alina definitely came back for Seb because she was in love with him, as we saw in the previous storyline, but obviously he's with Emma now. Now Alina is trying to find a job and make a living for herself on this beautiful street.

Alina is Seb's ex-girlfriend (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Peter and Tracy to fight over Ken's house

"She's definitely heartbroken about Seb, as she knew that he was in love with her as well at one point. But Alina is a good girl and respects Seb's relationship with Emma.

"She thinks that is Seb is happy with Emma, let it be the way it is."

This week, Eileen is horrified when she goes for a job interview at the factory and finds Alina has applied for the same role.

Eileen discovers Alina applied for the same job (Credit: ITV)

Seb is surprised to see his former flame back in Weatherfield and introduces her to his new girlfriend Emma.

Alina reveals that she's looking for a place to live and Seb suggests to Emma that Alina moves in with them.

Speaking about Seb's offer, Ruxandra said: "Oh god, who would do that? I would run away. I think it's not a good idea, but it's a nice gesture from Seb."

Seb introduces Emma and Alina (Credit: ITV)

Recently Ruxandra teased a love triangle. Could this be a recipe for disaster?

Alina was introduced to viewers last year when Seb was asked to do some work at a local nail salon.

He soon met and quickly fell for nail technician Alina, however it wasn't long before he realised something wasn't right.

He discovered she was living in the back of the salon and her boss Rachel, was a human trafficker.

Seb and Alina met last year (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street's James shocked when his ex turns out to be his dad's pal

Eventually they were reported to the police and Alina was taken to a safe house.

She soon made the decision to go back to Romania to be with her family, leaving Seb heartbroken.

Are you looking forward to Alina's return?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!