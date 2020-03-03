Ofcom receives over 350 complaints about Coronation Street's Geoff as he forces Yasmeen to eat beloved chicken

Ofcom has received 359 complaints about Coronation Street's Geoff Metcalfe after he forced his wife Yasmeen Nazir to eat her beloved pet chicken Charlotte Bronte.

In last week's episodes, Yasmeen explained to her granddaughter Alya that her favourite chicken, Charlotte, hadn't been laying any eggs.

On Friday (February 28 2020) Geoff became annoyed when he returned home from work and Yasmeen hadn't cooked his dinner.

He claimed that she cared more about her chickens than she did him and later committed a cruel act.

Geoff cooked Yasmeen's beloved chicken Charlotte and served her as dinner (Credit: YouTube/Coronation Street)

After Yasmeen cooked the dinner, Geoff was furious to see there was no meat with his meal and threw it away, claiming he would sort out dinner.

But instead of going to the shop and buying some meat, he killed Charlotte and cooked her.

As they sat down to eat, Yasmeen complimented how good it tasted and Geoff said: "Good. I thought she might be a bit dry, being an older bird. Well, at least she's fed us one last time. I'd like to raise a toast. To Charlotte!"

Realising Geoff had killed her chicken, Yasmeen spat the food out and began crying before running out into the garden.

Charlotte was Yasmeen's favourite chicken (Credit: ITV)

This cruel act sparked 359 complaints to broadcasting regulators Ofcom.

According to Digital Spy, an Ofcom spokesperson confirmed an assessment is underway.

The Ofcom rep said: "We are assessing the complaints against our broadcasting rules, but are yet to decide whether or not to investigate."

However this isn't the first time this coversive control storyline has received Ofcom complaints.

We are assessing the complaints against our broadcasting rules.

According to The Sun, the television watchdog has previously received 146 complaints.

The scenes sparked 359 complaints to Ofcom (Credit: YouTube/Coronation Street)

Corrie fans were up in arms after four particular episodes of the ITV soap, including when Geoff locked Yasmeen in a box as 'punishment' for his own failings.

The scenes saw vile Geoff verbally abusing his wife by calling her "fat Yas" and "thunder thighs".

A total of 74 viewers complained about this episode which aired at the beginning of February.

What do you think of the storyline?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

