Coronation Street's Samia Longchambon goes back to her roots with hairstyle 'change'

Samia Longchambon, who plays Maria Connor in Coronation Street, has gone back to her roots having her hair straight instead of curled.

The actress posted a picture to her Instagram account.

The actress captioned the post: "Playing it straight for a change."

Friends and fans rushed to comment.

Former Corrie actress Catherine Tyldesley, who played Eva Price, commented a string of heart-eyed emojis.

One fan wrote: "Beautiful pic."

A second commented: "Gorgeous."

Fans of the show will remember in Maria's first years on Coronation Street, she used to keep her hair straight and mostly up in a ponytail.

Maria use to wear her hair straight (Credit: ITV)

However both Samia herself and Maria usually have their hair in curls.

Recently Maria has been at the centre of a tough storyline, as the hairdresser ended up having a miscarriage.

It turned out she caught the measles from Daniel Osbourne's son Bertie, after Daniel failed to take the baby for his jabs.

Maria's mum also failed to vaccinate her and at the hospital she was told her miscarriage was likely due to her having measles.

Maria recently had a miscarriage (Credit: ITV Hub)

Over the last week, she has been trying to raise awareness for the MMR (Measles, Mumps, Rubella) Vaccine.

However it looks like there could be trouble next week when Maria ends up cheating on boyfriend Gary Windass with her ex-boyfriend Ali Neeson.

When Maria sees Ryan hand Gary a wad of cash, she fears Gary is getting mixed up in trouble again.

However what she doesn't know is Gary is planning on proposing to Maria and has been looking for a ring.

Maria cheats on Gary with Ali (Credit: ITV)

Last week, ITV released spoiler photos showing Maria and Ali kissing while at the barber's shop. However, it has now been revealed that their passion for each other goes further and they sleep together.

Afterwards she begins to regret her actions and and ends up accepting Gary's proposal.

But will he find out the truth about her and Ali?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

