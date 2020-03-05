Coronation Street's Lisa George reveals 'horrific abuse' she received in the street

Lisa George, who plays Coronation Street's Beth Tinker, has taken to Instagram to tell fans about the 'horrific abuse' she has suffered in the street.

The 47-year-old actress has warned fans about a nasty group of women in Manchester, who she claims yelled horrendous abuse at her in the street for no reason at all.

Lisa plays Beth Tinker on the ITV soap (Credit ITV)

The star shared a photo of herself to her Instagram account, showing her holding her head in her hands.

She captioned the Instagram image with: "Omg I have just walked into Altrincham to meet a friend and been verbally abused by a blonde woman with a black eye and her two mates. They aggressively goaded me and I didn't reply that I was 'Beth' from Corrie."

Lisa has been playing Beth Tinker for seven years and made her first appearance in 2011 (Credit ITV)

The post continued: "They then called me a [bleep bleep]! Horrific abuse in broad daylight when I was simply going about my business. I don't appreciate this. I was not working and I'm allowed a private life.

"I do not tolerate bullies who openly abuse people with no cause or reason."

Her post then warned fans to be aware, saying: "Please be aware everyone as they were heard stating that they were going to 'work the town'!"

Lisa's fans were quick to show her support, commenting on her Instagram post with kind, caring messages, outraged by the awful abuse.

One fan said: "Don't let them get you down. Sorry darling," followed by a love heart emoji.

While another fan said: "Lisa I am absolutely disgusted and feel so sad to hear that... you are an actor, a lovely lady and a human being, that be kind motto was obviously forgotten by them... chin up darling and they will get their comeuppance hopefully much love."

A third fan said: "So sorry you had to go through this Lisa no one deserves that."

Back in 2018, the former Dancing on Ice 2020 contestant called out a stalker, who she claimed was stalking her from fake social media accounts.

At the time, Coronation Street reacted with support and concern, with a spokesman stating how seriously the soap was taking the situation and the general safety of their cast members.

