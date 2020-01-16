Kym Marsh has praised her children for their support during Coronation Street stillbirth storyline

Kym Marsh has praised her "incredible" children for "looking after [her]" when she filmed Michelle Connor's stillbirth storyline on Coronation Street

The actress has thanked her son David, 24, and daughter Emilie Cunliffe, 23, after they took care of her when she was filming the tragic scenes that mirrored her own trauma when she and her ex-husband Jamie Lomas' son died minutes after he was born 18 weeks premature in 2009.

Kym and her ex-husband Jamie Lomas' son died minutes after he was born (Credit: Splash News)

Kym - who also has daughter Polly, eight, with Jamie - said: "The stillbirth story I was involved in was obviously hard for me as it mirrored a trauma I'd been through in my own life.

"My kids were incredible to me during that time. David and Emilie really looked after me.

"I'd have a cup of tea or a glass of wine waiting for me when I got home from the set."

In December 2017, Kym's Corrie character Michelle Connor's son Ruairi was born prematurely at just 23 weeks and sadly died.

Michelle was heartbroken to lose her son (Credit: ITV)

The 43-year-old star was speaking about how she can relate to Katie McGlynn after she recently admitted she comfort ate during her tough Coronation Street cervical cancer plot, which resulted in the death of her character Sinead Osbourne.

Kym admitted it was "important" to find "find ways to cope" while shooting difficult scenes.

Writing in her OK! magazine column, she added: "I was surrounded by support.

"It's important that you find ways to cope when you're filming such difficult scenes."

Kym paid tribute to her late son Archie in October to mark Baby Loss Awareness Day.

She wrote: "We remember all of those babies who became angels far too soon, and all of the parents whose hearts remain broken. I am one of those parents.

"I am a mummy to an angel baby and I am forever grateful to have had him in my life no matter how short a time."

Kym also called for others to help her "break the silence of baby loss".

She added: "Let's stand together, lift the taboo and break the silence of baby loss. Sending love to all. (sic)"

