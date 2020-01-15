Former Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn wouldn't say no to another soap in the future

Katie McGlynn, who played Sinead Osbourne in Coronation Street, would be up for appearing in another soap "in the years to come".

The star - who departed the ITV show in October last year when her character lost her battle with cervical cancer - wouldn't want to rock up in another soap "straight away", but would consider an approach from a serial drama in the future.

She said: "It totally depends on what comes, really. I wouldn't want to straight away, but in the years to come if something came up - you never what's going to happen.

"Yeah, definitely. I think soaps tend to get a bad reputation, but I think they're brilliant - so much realness, the audience that watch it in their front room every night.

"They're a great place to work."

While her character was tragically killed off, Katie admitted she would love to return to Corrie one day.

Katie's Corrie Character Sinead was killed off in October 2019 (Credit: Youtube/ Coronation Street)

She added to Metro.co.uk: "Coronation Street - I'd go back there!"

Katie recently admitted she has taken part in numerous auditions in search of new roles.

She said: "It's going to be an exciting year. I've already had so many wonderful auditions."

The 26-year-old star has recently tried out for a Netflix show - but she also remains philosophical about her career.

She said: "One was for a big Netflix show, which would be an amazing opportunity. But I can't say too much more.

"I'm also going to LA. I've never been before, but I can do a really good American accent.

"And if doesn't work out, then it doesn't work out."

