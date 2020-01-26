Jack P. Shepherd's cheeky farewell to Coronation Street co-star Lucy Fallon

They've worked together for five years but Jack P.Shepherd had a less than charming way of saying goodbye to Coronation Street co-star Lucy Fallon.

The actor, 32, left a cheeky message inside Lucy's leaving card, telling her to "[bleep] off".

The Mirror Online reported that Lucy's boyfriend Tom Leech shared the playful farewell on social media tagging Jack, who plays David Platt, in with a laughing emoji.

Jack wrote: "To Lucy, [Bleep] Off Jack."

Jack is known for his cheeky sense of humour so we're sure that Lucy will have seen the funny side.

Jack was one of many co-stars and friends who partied with Lucy at her raucous Manchester leaving do.

They partied the night away and Lucy shared an emotional post to Instagram thanking cast, crew and fans for their support over her five years on the show.

A tearful Lucy penned: "I'm writing this with mascara all over my face and tears/snot dripping onto my clothes but that's a wrap... on what has been the most incredible five years of my life.

"It's so crazy to me that five years ago, I had just finished sixth form and had no idea what direction life was going to take me in.

"I never in a million years expected that I would be calling Gail Platt a friend. But here we are... and I'm grateful for every single second of it.

"It's such a cliche, but the Platt family really are a second family to me. And I will forever be in debt to them.

"They have taught me everything I know... who needs a degree and drama school when you have the PLATTS???? (sic)"

While Lucy has bid farewell to the cobbles Jack, who has played troubled David Platt for almost 20 years luckily has no plans to depart the soap.

So, we look forward to hearing more about his cheeky antics!

