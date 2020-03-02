Coronation Street's Jack P. Shepherd removed Tina O'Brien from the Platts' WhatsApp group

Jack P. Shepherd axed Tina O'Brien from the Platts' WhatsApp group after she filmed her character's wedding in Coronation Street .

Tina's alter ego Sarah Platt is to become Sarah Barlow this week when she weds Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson).

After shooting the nuptials, Jack has joked he booted Tina out of the group because her character is "no longer a Platt".

Jack joked Tina is no longer a Platt (Credit: ITV)

Jack said: "We have a Platts' WhatsApp group. I've binned her from the group because she's no longer a Platt."

Shooting soap wedding day scenes can often be long days, and stars read books, eat sweets and browse social media to keep themselves amused.

Sarah is walked down the aisle by brother David and other brother Nick (Credit: ITV)

However, for these Corrie nuptials Simon Gregson - who plays Steve McDonald - took a laser quest game on to the wedding set and challenged Colson Smith (Craig Tinker) to a game.

Jack added: "There's a lot of people with books, a lot of people asleep, on iPads, people bring sweets and chocolate biscuits.

"Si Gregson has brought in laser quest. That's good."

He spoke about what they do to keep themselves busy on long filming days (Credit: ITV)

Jane Danson (Leanne Battersby) said: "All everyone talks about [on wedding sets] is food. Like, 'When is lunch break?' "

Rob Mallard (Daniel Osbourne) added: "You should bring your phone with you, because social media is always a good distraction.

I've binned her from the group because she's no longer a Platt

"I went next door and got some chips and took them round for everybody."

Tina's on-screen mum Helen Worth (Gail Rodwell) admitted her alter ego is pleased the Platts are going up in the world with Sarah marrying lawyer Adam.

Helen Worth also shared her opinions on the wedding (Credit: ITV)

Speaking to This Morning from the wedding set, Helen said: "I think she's very happy with Sarah marrying the Barlow because he's a lawyer.

"So, they're going up in the world. And I'm sure it will be a long and happy relationship."

