Isabella Flanagan looks overjoyed in behind the scenes Coronation Street picture as Hope is 'still causing drama'

Isabella Flanagan, who plays Hope Stape in Coronation Street, looks overjoyed in a behind-the-scenes picture from the soap.

Isabella's mum Rachel posted the picture to her Instagram account.

She captioned the post: "Hope's back at school but still causing drama!"

Fans rushed to comment on the post.

One wrote: "Love all the drama she causes."

A second commented: "Such a great little actress."

A third said: "Aw bless her! I'm loving the storyline at the moment."

What drama is Hope causing?

Currently Isabella's alter ego is at the centre of a big storyline and recently discovered her live-in tutor Jade is actually her big sister.

Jade is Hope's half-sister (Credit: YouTube/Coronation Street)

Last year it was revealed the woman Hope's mum Fiz had hired to homeschool Hope is actually the daughter of Fiz's late husband John Stape, making her Hope's half-sister.

Jade has been out to get Fiz and got Hope to lie about her fractured arm, making it look like her mum abuses her.

In last night's episode of the soap (January 6 2020), Jade made an appointment with Dr Gaddas and told them that Fiz has been hurting Hope, showing her pictures of bruises on Hope's arm.

Jade lied that Hope is being abused (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Shona wakes up but doesn't recognise David

However, Jade painted the bruises on her sister's arm when they were 'playing doctors'.

Social services soon paid Hope and Tyrone a visit and spoke to Hope, who confirmed Jade's claims.

Tyrone and Fiz were devastated by the claims (Credit: YouTube/Coronation Street)

Read More: Former Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn reveals she passed out between pantomime shows and ended up in hospital

With the investigation ongoing, Hope, along with her stepsister Ruby are having to stay at Kevin Webster's house.

Will Fiz and Tyrone be able to prove they didn't hurt Hope?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!