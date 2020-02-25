FIRST LOOK: Next week’s Coronation Street in 10 pictures

Next week's Coronation Street sees Adam and Sarah tie the knot, while Bethany leaves Weatherfield. But will she be going with or without Daniel?

Sarah and Adam get married

It's the day of Sarah and Adam's wedding, but before they can tie the knot Sarah and Bethany have some making up to do.

With Sarah back on speaking terms with Bethany, Nick and David walk her down the aisle.

Adam gazes adoringly at his bride, and the pair are on cloud nine as they exchange their vows.

Eventually the pair tie the knot in front of their friends and family.

Bethany makes a huge decision

Later in the week drunk Daniel decides to declare his love for Bethany by proposing in the street.

Pulling out Sinead's wedding ring, Daniel gets down on one knee and shouts his proposal to Bethany in the salon flat.

But will Bethany say yes?

Bethany realises that she needs to leave Weatherfield, but will she be leaving with or without Daniel?

Jade tries it on with Tyrone

Jade tries to persuade Tyrone to let her see Hope, but he gives her a short shrift.

Hope insists that they buy Jade a cheap bracelet for her birthday and Tyrone reluctantly agrees.

But Jade gets the wrong idea and makes a pass at Tyrone. How will Fiz react?

Alya gets closer to the truth

Alya quizzes Geoff about why Yasmeen was seen crying in the garden, but Geoff is evasive.

Alya is even more suspicious, but will she keep pushing?

She asks Yasmeen what was going on, but will Yasmeen finally open up and reveal the truth?

When Yasmeen gets home from her walk with Alya, Geoff lies that he was worried she would leave him, leaving Yasmeen baffled.

With Alya closing in, will Geoff be able to cover his tracks?

Adam works out the truth

Adam quizzes Ali and eventually gets him to admit to his fling with Maria.

Adam delights in tracking Gary down, but will he tell him the truth about Maria and Ali?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

