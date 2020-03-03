FIRST LOOK: Next week’s Coronation Street in 10 pictures

Next week's Coronation Street sees Ali leave the cobbles, while James lies to save his career and Geoff comes up with sinister plan to keep Alya away from Yasmeen...

Ali rushed to hospital - because of Gary?

Gary wants revenge on Ali and gets his old work acquaintance, Sharon, to teach Ali a lesson.

But later Ali suddenly collapses and everyone watches on as he is taken to hospital in an ambulance.

Toyah reveals Ali might have taken an overdose of diazepam, while Gary leaves a message for Sharon telling her that if Ali dies, she is to blame.

Maria calls at the hospital for news on Ali.

An angry Ryan blames her for playing him Ali and Gary off against one another.

Ali decides to leave

Ali regains consciousness and tells Maria and Ryan that Gary tried to kill him, but will they believe him?

Gary confronts Ali in the street, warning him to stay away from Maria.

Ali tells Ryan that he can't stand back and watch Maria throw her life away on Gary, before dropping the bombshell he is leaving.

Soon Ali is saying an emotional farewell to Ryan before leaving the cobbles for pastures new.

James fights for his career

Ed, Michael and James watch proudly as Aggie collects her Golden Heart award and makes an emotional speech.

But things take a sour turn when a reporter approaches James and reveals there are rumours circulating about his sexuality.

James denies being gay, but soon his manager and the Weatherfield Country press officer summon him for a meeting.

James continues to pretend he isn't gay, but how long will he cope with living a lie to save his career?

Alya and Geoff clash

Alya works out that Geoff has been writing the nasty reviews and confronts him.

But he is soon giving Alya much more to worry about when he asks Yasmeen to move abroad with him.

Will Yasmeen go?

Gemma struggles to cope

Gemma goes to story time with the quads, but she is so exhausted she falls asleep.

The other mums suggest that she needs some help, and Gemma calls her mum and leaves a voicemail.

But will Bernie come to her aid?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

Which storyline are you looking forward to the most next week? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!