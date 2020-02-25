Coronation Street fans in disbelief at price of Ken Barlow's house

Several stunned Coronation Street fans have been left in disbelief after discovering character Ken Barlow's house is up for sale for £120,000.

A number of viewers reacted with surprise last night (Monday February 24 2020) after finding out the asking price of Ken's three-bedroom pad at No.1 Coronation Street, Weatherfield, a fictional town in Greater Manchester, after he decided to start a new life at Still Waters Luxury retirement complex.

No.1 Coronation Street is worth £120,000 (Credit: ITV Hub)

Ken's daughter Tracy Barlow is keen to purchase the property, but only wants to stump up £105,000.

Viewers went on to Twitter to express their disbelief.

Can you seriously buy a house like Ken's for £120k up North? 😳 #Corrie — Rock Lobster (@MissWittank) February 24, 2020

So apparently Ken Barlow’s 3 bed house is on the market for £120k.



Think it’s time I move to Manchester. #corrie — David (@ccdavos) February 24, 2020

£120,000 for Ken Batlow’s house in Coronation Street? That would be £400,000 + in Sevenoaks!!!! #Corrie — Sarah Sharp (@Sarah5harp) February 24, 2020

#Corrie "£120k is a lot of money" for Ken Barlow's ever-expanding house?! You couldn't even get a garage for that around here! — Jane Armstrong (@janea57) February 24, 2020

The fact that the ASKING price for Ken’s at least 3 bed house is £120,000 is just so heartbreaking.

London is wild. #Corrie — Hayley Minn (@hayleyminn) February 24, 2020

However two estate agents, who are experts on properties in Manchester, confirmed that £120,000 for a three bedroom house is not unusual for that area.

Estate agent Antony Waring, who works for YOPA Property Limited said: "Early 20th Century terraced houses like Ken's are becoming more and more desirable around the Manchester area, particularly with first time buyers and investors.

"For first time buyers they are an affordable step onto the housing ladder - £120,000 - £140,000 is about right - and investors can generate a healthy yield return by renting them out to young couples and families.

"With such a high demand for this type of property they tend to get snapped up quickly and often for more than the advertised price!"

Ken put his house on the market so he could move to a retirement home (Credit: ITV)

Another estate agent, Ian Barber, added: "Currently Salford in particular is in high demand due to its many years of low prices and now commands very good rents which in turn equals high yields.

"This area is only a short drive to Manchester city centre, Media City and Salford Quays. Also the introduction of Metrolink to some parts has increased the attraction."

£120,000 for Ken Barlow's house on Coronation Street?

Although Ken is selling No.1, Bill Roache, who plays him, recently confirmed he isn't leaving the soap after Ken appeared to say goodbye to the cobbles in the show's 10,000th episode.

He explained: "This is a big decision for Ken but in some ways he thinks it is now or never.

"He has lived on the same street his whole life and in the same house for most of it. He feels that he had a chance to move away with Martha on the barge but he let her go. Part of him regretted that. He doesn't want to make the same mistake again and Claudia is very persuasive.

Ken has lived in No.1 for many years (Credit: ITV)

Bill has played Ken since the show's first episode on December 9, 1960 and the Guinness World Records named him the longest-serving male television star in a continuous role.

