Coronation Street fans do a total U-turn and beg villain Jade to return to soap after her exit

Jade Rowan became one of the most hated villains in Coronation Street when she arrived last year and seemed intent on ruining Fiz Stape's life.

Fan suspicions were later confirmed, when her secret identity was revealed - she's the daughter of Fiz's murdering husband John Stape.

Fiz got her own back on Jade with a chopping board (Credit: ITV)

Desperate to get revenge on how her father was 'wronged', Jade tried to set Fiz up for child neglect - and it went as far as social services taking Hope and Jade away from her and Tyrone.

I've fallen in love with your character, I think you're amazing.

Jade set out to turn her half-sister Hope against her mum, as well as manipulate the Street into believing Fiz was the unhinged one.

Viewers begged Jade to get her comeuppance, hating her for her twisted actions.

The police questioned Fiz for assault (Credit: ITV)

However, slowly but surely, some soap fans began to feel sorry for Jade, believing her to be as much a victim of her dad as Fiz was.

On Wednesday (March 4), the nightmare finally ended for Fiz and Tyrone when they managed to banish the baddie from their lives.

Still convinced she could turn half-sister Hope against her mother, Jade showed up and made a pass at Tyrone, telling him he should leave Fiz and be with her...

Tyrone gave Jade some home truths (Credit: ITV)

But the nasty nanny's latest attempt to cause a rift in the family fell flat when Hope turned on her long-lost sibling for trying to split her parents up and ordered her to leave.

Jade left and, we think, will never be seen again on the cobbles of Weatherfield.

A spokesperson for the ITV soap confirmed to RadioTimes.com that those were Jade's last scenes and that there are no current plans for her to return.

But many of those watching from home were gutted and want her to come back!

Writing on Twitter, one typed: "Sad to see you go. Jade is an awesome character."

Another said: "I've fallen in love with your character, I think you're amazing!!!!"

A third added: "You will be back I hope so too. You've been fab on the show. Your performances have been great to watch."

"I was just beginning to like Jade," lamented another, and one more said: "Jade can't leave!"

"I think you should come back some day," said one fan, and she wasn't alone.

Jade was a wolf in sheep's clothing (Credit: ITV)

One viewer even hoped for a romantic storyline with Daniel Osbourne, writing: "Please bring back Jade! What about a storyline with Daniel? Maybe they could be happy together... #Janiel."

Now that really would be car crash TV!

Actress Lottie Henshall thanked fans for their support on social media, saying: "I can't thank you all enough for the support you have shown me over the last few months.

"The response to Jade has been incredible. You guys are awesome."

