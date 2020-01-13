Corrie's Tristan Gemmill and Michelle Collins have been cast in new Harold Pinter production

Tristan Gemmill and Michelle Collins, who have both appeared in Coronation Street have been cast in The Birthday Party.

The two cobbles alumni played Robert Preston and Stella Price during their respective stints on the soap, but didn't cross over as co-stars.

They will be working together now though as they tread the boards on tour this year in the latest production of Harold Pinter's 1957 dark comedy.

Michelle wrote on Twitter: "Can't wait ! X (sic)"

The upcoming performances will be directed by Everyman Theatre creative director Paul Milton, with Children of the Sun actor Paul Hickey also part of the cast.

Michelle played Stella Price (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

The tour starts in Cheltenham in April, before moving onto the Lowry in Salford, the Oxford Playhouse, Guildford's Yvonne Arnaud, the Kings in Edinburgh, Norwich Theatre Royal, Cardiff New, and the Richmond Theatre before coming to an end in June at the Milton Keynes Theatre.

Pinter's classic play - which has been described as a comedy of menace - is set in a boarding house, following a group of characters arriving for a birthday as sinister events unfold.

Tristan - who left Corrie last year after Robert was killed off on Christmas Day (December 25 2019) - has already been busy after departing the soap.

Tristan left Corrie last year, he played Robert Preston (Credit: ITV)

Over Christmas, he enjoyed a pantomime stint as villain Captain Hook in the Swansea Grand's run of Peter Pan.

Panto done! What a fabulous experience at the marvellous @SwanseaGrand with a truly delicious company of folk. Farewell Pan - I’ll get you next time!! Hooky-Wooky 🏴‍☠️🐊🏴‍☠️🐊🏴‍☠️🐊🏴‍☠️ xxxxx — Tristan Gemmill (@TristanGemmill) January 12, 2020

On Sunday night (January 12), he tweeted crocodile and Jolly Roger flag emojis, writing: "Panto done! What a fabulous experience at the marvellous @SwanseaGrand with a truly delicious company of folk.

"Farewell Pan - I'll get you next time!!

"Hooky-Wooky xxxxx (sic)"

