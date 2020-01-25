The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Saturday 25th January 2020
Coronation Street

Corrie's Samia Longchambon begs parents to vaccinate their babies ahead of Maria measles storyline

Maria's going to lose her baby because of the preventable disease

By Entertainment Daily
Updated:

Soap actress Samia Longchambon has begged parents who watch Coronation Street to vaccinate their babies.

The Maria Connor actress' character is about to lose her unborn baby on the soap to Measles in a heartbreaking storyline.

And Samia has said it shouldn't happen in this day and age.

Speaking about the heartbreaking storyline and the rise of diseases like measles, she said: "It’s definitely an issue that needs talking about.

Maria is devastated when she learns she has suffered a miscarriage (Credit: ITV)

Read more:  Coronation Street SPOILERS: Ray blackmails Kevin?

"It’s a problem that measles is on the rise again in this country and it shouldn’t be, there are vaccinations there to stop it but people are choosing not to vaccinate their children.

"Obviously it is a personal decision but it can have a snowball effect so it is really important to show that."

Measles is on the rise again in this country and it shouldn’t be.

Samia's character Maria suffered a stillbirth more than 10 years ago and still carries the emotional scars of that loss.

So when she has a miscarriage next week she will be left utterly devastated.

Maria's boyfriend Gary will be furious at Daniel for causing the miscarriage (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street confirms plans for its 10,000th episode

Things take a turn for the worse when she discovers Daniel Osbourne's refusal to fully vaccinate baby Bertie caused her to contract measles from him.

Bertie was rushed to hospital after he fell ill after single dad Daniel refused to get him the second round of his vaccinations because he cried at the first.

When Maria discovers afterwards that she wasn't vaccinated either, she is furious at her mum and Daniel because their decisions put her in this awful situation.

It's going to be heartbreaking to watch.

What do you think about the vaccination storyline? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Trending Articles

 The Masked Singer: Daisy is revealed as US singer Kelis
Prince William 'promoted' to new role by Queen as Prince Harry steps away from royal family
Kym Marsh says she will be "very glad" when The Masked Singer is finished
Harry and Meghan 'face legal battle' as their attempt to trademark Sussex Royal is blocked
UK weather: Forecasters predict up to a FOOT of snow could fall early next week
Ellen DeGeneres hints she WILL interview Meghan in her first chat since leaving royals