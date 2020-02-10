Coronation Street star Alison King photographed 'without her engagement ring'

Alison King, who plays Carla Connor in Coronation Street has been snapped out and about without seemingly wearing her engagement ring.

According to Sun Online, the favourite was still wearing it a couple of days following claims she shared a kiss with co-star Mikey North at the NTAs.

However, in pictures published by the tabloid news outlet late yesterday evening, it appears she may not have had the ring on when it is believed she was photographed at a Co-Op in Cheshire on Thursday.

ED! has approached a representative for Alison for comment.

Mikey plays Gary Windass (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Last week

a source alleged to The Sun that Carla Connor star Alison, 46, has "no recollection of kissing Mikey".

They are reported to have said: "Ali has no recollection of kissing Mikey. She is utterly mortified and points to the fact she could barely walk as her only defence.

I did not kiss my co-star Mikey North as has been reported.

"She's apologised to everyone who was there and has blamed it on the booze. She literally couldn't stand up.

"There's nothing going on with them and no prior history."

Alison is believed to have been snapped without her ring on (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Both Alison and Mikey - who plays Gary Windass in Weatherfield - have denied they kissed.

A statement from Alison was given to Mail Online from a Corrie rep which read: "I would like to take this opportunity to say that, whilst it was obvious to see that regrettably I did have too much to drink at the National TV Awards, and chose to leave the event early, I did not kiss my co-star Mikey North as has been reported."

And Mikey told OK! Magazine: "I did not kiss my co-star Alison King during the recent National Television Awards.

"It is beyond ludicrous to suggest that I would or that I did. The grainy recording shows me simply speaking in her ear at what was a noisy public event."

'I did not kiss my co-star Alison King during the recent National Television Awards' (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Mum-of-one Alison became engaged last year after her partner David Stuckey popped the question.

At the time, she told OK! Magazine: "It was just a few days after our one-year anniversary. I had an inkling he was going to pop the question because he kept putting something on my finger and going 'Right, close your eyes and forget this ever happened.'

"We'd also discussed marriage, too. I think we both went from, 'No, we don't ever need to get married,' to, 'Oh, we really want to get married.'"

Meanwhile, Mikey, 33, is married to his wife Rachael Isherwood and they have two children together.

