Coronation Street's Yasmeen saved by Geoff's mystery woman?

Could Coronation Street's Yasmeen Nazir be saved by Geoff Metcalfe's mystery woman?

Recently Geoff actor Ian Bartholomew was spotted filming scenes with an unknown woman.

In pictures obtained by Metro.co.uk, Ian was shooting the scenes on location at a restaurant, where Geoff appears to be meeting a woman.

But who is she?

Who is the mystery woman? (Credit: ITV)

Could Geoff be cheating on Yasmeen?

Or is this woman his "abusive" ex wife?

Fans know Geoff was married before to a woman who died of breast cancer. He then met and married Tim's mother, Tess, and they subsequently divorced.

Tess has never been seen on screen - could this mystery woman be her? If so, why is she back? And was she really as abusive as Geoff has made out?

And could her return spell the end of Geoff's controlling ways when she reveals what he's really like and saves Yasmeen?

Geoff is a nasty piece of work (Credit: ITV)

For months Geoff has been abusing Yasmeen as part of a coercive control storyline.

Over the last several months, viewers have seen him steal and sell Yasmeen's precious belongings, before blaming Alya's friends.

He also went onto set up a secret camera in her house so he could spy on her and has led her to believe he's ill.

Geoff spies on Yasmeen (Credit: ITV)

His latest abuse campaign has seen him set up a rota for her to keep the house constantly clean.

But when Yasmeen's best friend Cathy heard how he spoke to his wife, she became suspicious.

To cover his tracks, he told Yasmeen's friends that she's an alcoholic.

It looks like things are going to get worse and next week, Geoff ends up locking Yasmeen in a box and leaving her.

Geoff has been abusing Yasmeen for months (Credit: ITV)

Despite Geoff claiming he left the box open, Yasmeen tells Eileen that Geoff deliberately locked her in.

Suspicious, Eileen questions Brian and Cathy about Yasmeen's supposed drinking problem.

Geoff begins to fear he's losing the upper hand and starts telling Eileen about his ex-wife who abused him.

Will Eileen fall for it, or will she be the one to save Yasmeen?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

