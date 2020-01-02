Coronation Street's Sally Carman posts pics from 'near naked' New Year's Day swim with Joe Duttine

Yesterday real-life Coronation Street couple Sally Carman and Joe Duttine revealed they celebrated the new year with a "near naked" swim and Sally has now posted pictures of their dip.

Braving the very cold temperatures of Skye in Scotland, Sally and Joe stripped to their underwear for the swim that must have taken their breath away.

She captioned the shots: "Start as you mean to go on."

View this post on Instagram Start as you mean to go on #happynewdecade A post shared by Sally Carman (@sally_carman__) on Jan 1, 2020 at 9:23am PST

Read more: Coronation Street siblings hold hands to bring in the New Year

The three photos show the couple dashing into the freezing temperatures in just their undies with their dog, Figgy Pudding!

Start as you mean to go on.

Co-star, and Joe's on-screen wife, Sally Dynevor (Sally Metcalfe) commented: "You gorgeous crazy pair! Happy New Year!"

Other fans were quick to add their thoughts: "I love that you can see the horror of how cold it is written all over your face without the need to zoom," laughed one.

"Oh my days, how brave, well done," added a second.

A third said: "You must be crazy!"

Sally had previously told fans they'd taken the dip, but not shared any pictures of it.

She posted a video to her Instagram page of the couple cuddled up in what appeared to be a very cold wind.

She captioned it: "We went for a near naked swim in the North Sea after this was taken."

Fans recently congratulated Sally and Joe, who play Abi Franklin and Tim Metcalfe on the ITV soap, as they revealed they have moved in together.

Sally showed off their stunning new home with a photo on her official Instagram page, simply writing alongside a yellow heart emoji: "We're in #homesweethome #thelightisntwonkyhonest."

Read more: Coronation Street fans fed up of 'stupid' Maria Connor

Sally, 38, and Joe, 49, reportedly told their Corrie co-stars they were dating back in August last year, and went public with their romance at the soap's summer party the same month.

At the time, a source told The Sun: "Both Joe and Sally had been single for a while and just met at the right time in their lives.

"Sally thinks Joe is a funny and caring guy and he’s really fallen for her, too."

The insider added: "They've now told their castmates and everyone thinks it's a match made in heaven."

The couple are also said to have known each other from both starring on hit TV show Shameless.

What do you think of this story? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertaimentDailyFix.