Coronation Street's Lucy Fallon shares adorable photos as she makes a 'new friend'

Actress Lucy Fallon, who plays Bethany Platt in Coronation Street, has shared adorable photos as she made friends with an owl named Haggis.

Lucy posted the pictures to her Instagram page, where she looked overjoyed to be holding the beautiful bird.

Lucy captioned the post: "This is my new friend, Haggis."

Fans rushed to comment on the snaps.

One wrote:"That's cute."

A second commented: "Both beautiful."

A third added "Lovely photos."

Whilst Lucy is enjoying her Christmas break, the actress has been busy filming on the ITV soap.

Lucy's alter ego Bethany found herself in a tough situation a couple of weeks ago when Daniel Osbourne kissed her, despite the fact his wife Sinead was dying.

Sinead's friends and family weren't impressed when they learnt daniel kissed Bethany (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street fans joke Peter Barlow star shouldn't be boozing with soap castmates

Although Sinead was devastated when she found out what her husband had done, she forgave him and left him a video message saying she wanted him to be able to move on.

This is my new friend, Haggis.

Since the death of Sinead, Daniel has been struggling to cope and turned to alcohol on occasions.

Bethany has been determined to help and tried to make Daniel see that his son Bertie needs him.

Meanwhile, Bethany has been "dating" footballer James Bailey, who is actually gay.

Bethany and James are just friends, but have told others that they are dating Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street fans overjoyed Michelle's 'boring' revenge plot is over

While Bethany is completely aware of his sexuality, the pair have been pretending to go on dates and see each other to prevent James's dad Ed and the public finding out the truth.

Although it is unknown what will happen in Bethany's love life, Lucy will be leaving the soap in 2020.

Earlier this year, the soap announced the 23-year-old would be departing the soap when her contract ends next year in order to "pursue other projects".

Will you miss Bethany when Lucy departs the soap?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!