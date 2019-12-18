Coronation Street's Kym Marsh surprises fans with new picture of grandson Teddy

Kym Marsh, who plays Michelle Connor in Coronation Street has left fans shocked with a new picture of her grandson Teddy.

The actress posted the picture to her Instagram page.

She captioned the post: "Cuddles with my beautiful grandson Teddy."

Fans were stunned as they couldn't believe how big Teddy had got already.

One wrote: "Looks like he'll be taller than you by the time he's four."

A second said: "He's getting so big, he's absolutely gorgeous xxx."

A third commented: "He's got SO big already! Look at his hair."

Another added: "He's as big as you xx."

Some fans were also shocked saying Kym didn't look old enough to be a grandparent.

One said: "Don't look old enough."

A second said: "You don't look old enough to be a nan. Beautiful."

Teddy, who is seven months old, is Kym's first grandchild, son of her eldest daughter, Emilie Cunliffe.

Teddy is Emilie's first son (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Kym is also mum to son David Cunliffe and daughter Polly Lomas, whose father is Hollyoaks' star Jamie Lomas.

He's getting so big, he's absolutely gorgeous.

Currently Kym and Polly are performing in Elf: The Christmas Spectacular, where Kym plays Buddy The Elf's girlfriend Jovie.

Earlier this year, Kym announced she would be leaving Coronation Street, where she has played Michelle for 13 years.

Currently Michelle is setting her cheating ex-fiancé Robert Preston up for murder.

Michelle discovered Robert was also engaged to Vicky Jefferies, who is pregnant with his baby.

Kym plays Michelle in Coronation Street (Credit: YouTube/Coronation Street)

Michelle managed to get her and Robert's shared business, The Bistro, into her name before exposing him as a liar and cheat.

However she and Vicky have taken it a step further to set Robert up for murder, making it look like he killed Vicky when she is very much alive.

Will the women get away with their revenge plan, or will they be caught out?

