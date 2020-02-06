Coronation Street's Jane Danson shares epic throwback photo

Jane Danson has shared a throwback photo to her first headshot before she joined Coronation Street.

The actress, who has played Leanne Battersby on the cobbles on and off since 1997, posted the picture to her Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram Throwback - first headshot ... 28 years ago !!!!!! A post shared by Jane Danson (@realjanedanson) on Feb 6, 2020 at 5:27am PST

Jane captioned the snap: "Throwback - first headshot... 28 years ago!!!!"

Former co star Ryan Thomas was quick to comment: "Not changed."

"Gorgeous then, gorgeous now," added on-screen sister Georgia Taylor aka Toyah Battersby.

Charlie De Melo (Imran Habeeb) said: "Oh my God," followed by a heart eyes emoji.

"That fringe though," said Charlie Condou, who played Marcus Dent until 2014.

Leanne has ditched the fringe these days (Credit: ITV)

Prior to starting on Corrie, Jane starred in ITV kids' drama Children's Ward where she played Paula from 1995 to 1997, but it seems this picture even pre-dates that!

Last year, Jane shared another throwback picture with co-star Georgia, which prompted a wave of nostalgia from her followers.

How Leanne and Toyah look now (Credit: ITV)

Alongside the blast from the past, she wrote: "Major throwback 1998!! Way back before we swapped hairstyles #meandtoyah."

Fans were quick to comment, with one replying: "How young?!"

Jane replied: "Literally half my life ago! Crazy."

Another said: "Love this photo. I remember watching in my teens, loving when you all arrived on the Street."

A third added: "Haha, remember it well when the Battersby's arrived on the hallowed cobbles! A moment in soap history."

"Beautiful ladies. Love your characters," said one other fan.

The sisters arrived with dad Les Battersby, played by Bruce Jones, and mum Janice - better known as actress Vicky Entwhistle.

Jane left in 2000, but returned in 2004 and has been central to several major storylines ever since.

Things have been quiet for Leanne of late, but with her history on the Street, we're sure it won't be long before another huge storyline comes her way.

Jane was part of last year's Dancing on Ice (Credit: ITV)

Last year Jane took time out to appear on Dancing On Ice.

She has been supporting her co-star Lisa George this year as she takes to the ice.

Jane even appeared in one of Lisa's routines alongside fellow cobbles and Dancing On Ice alumni Antony Cotton.

View this post on Instagram Im back @dancingonice ❤️ A post shared by Jane Danson (@realjanedanson) on Jan 26, 2020 at 10:03am PST

Last weekend Lisa suffered a fall during her live Sunday night performance.

She broke down in tears during the judges comments and John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo rushed to give her a hug.

