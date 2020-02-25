Coronation Street's James Burrows debuts new haircut

For months fans of Coronation Street have been begging Dr Ali Neeson to cut his hair.

But instead of chopping off his ever-growing locks, he's been letting it get longer and longer and on-screen now it's nearly touching his shoulders!

However in real life, actor James has given the fans what they wanted and cut his hair to mark his departure from the soap.

Debuting his new look in a cute picture with fiancée Sophie Coates on holiday, he posted the snap to Instagram.

View this post on Instagram Got myself a haircut and a trip to marbz @sophie_coates x A post shared by James Burrows (@jburrowsactor) on Feb 10, 2020 at 2:02pm PST

He captioned the shot: "Got myself a haircut and a trip to Marbz."

Fans were quick to share their relief at the new look: "Thank God now my Mrs can stop banging on about your hair and how much fitter you were with it short," said one.

Another agreed: "Thank God. So much nicer with it short."

"Love the hair! Much better," said a third.

A fourth said: "About time ."

Dr Ali Neeson - does your hair need a check-up? (Credit: ITV)

It was last October that the beginnings of Ali's new hairstyle was shown on screen.

Instead of his usual shorter barnet, Michelle's son looked like he was growing a curtain-style look, made famous by 90s indie bands Stone Roses and Inspiral Carpets.

But fans didn't approve of his longer hair...

Ali needs to fix his hair #Corrie — 🌟Dion🌟 (@DionPetrie) October 31, 2019

Just said exact same - dreadful — tony ob (@travelmadtony) October 31, 2019

Never mind his weird hair, I’m just happy Ali got over his drug addiction so quickly 😂😂 #Corrie — Rachel (@rachel_suzanne) October 31, 2019

Why has Ali got some dodgy 70s hairstyle? At Maria’s hands? #corrie — Duchess of Margarine (@DuchessMargery) October 31, 2019

What is Ali doing with his hair? #corrie — TJ (@wibster1979) October 31, 2019

Ali’s hair looks weird #corrie — Miss Bee (@MissBee_20) October 31, 2019

Upcoming scenes will show its got even longer!

It's growing even more! (Credit: ITV)

Ali currently has more to worry about than his hair after sleeping with ex-girlfriend Maria Connor behind her boyfriend Gary Windass' back.

Maria has already confessed the indescretion to Carla, and next week sees Adam Barlow find out what happened.

Will he reveal all to Gary? And how will Gary react when he does discover the truth?

James announced he was leaving the show last week and his exit scenes are believed to be coming up very soon.

Will Ali be Gary's next victim? (Credit: ITV)

A source told The Sun: "Ali's been one of the most popular characters on the cobbles but the time has come for him to leave.

"He's at war with murderer Gary Windass over ex Maria Connor and the pair will soon be involved in a brutal showdown on the cobbles.

"Viewers will be worried Gary will claim his third victim."

The source went on to reveal the door will be left open and it won't be the last time we see Ali in Weatherfield.

