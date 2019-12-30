Coronation Street's Hope in danger as secret half-sister takes her to John Stape's grave

Actresses Lottie Henshall and Isabella Flanagan, who play Jade Rowan and Hope Stape in Coronation Street, have been filming at John Stape's grave.

In pictures obtained by Metro, Jade leads her younger half-sister to their dad's grave.

Will Jade tell Hope that they're related? And does she have something more sinister in mind?

Jade takes Hope to John's grave (Credit: ITV)

A couple of weeks ago, viewers discovered Fiz and Tyrone's live-in tutor Jade is actually the daughter of Fiz's late husband John Stape.

John and Fiz were together from 2007 and got married in 2009.

They had a rocky relationship as schoolteacher John had an affair with his pupil Rosie Webster, who he later went on to kidnap.

John is Jade and Hope's dad (Credit: ITV)

He was also responsible for the death of three people.

Fiz and John had a daughter they called Hope shortly before his death in 2011.

Viewers were introduced to Jade earlier this year when Fiz and Hope returned from Birmingham, where Hope had attended a school for children with behavioural problems.

Fiz asked Jade to come and be a live-in tutor when Hope couldn't get a place in their local primary school.

Viewers discovered Jade is Hope's half-sister (Credit: ITV)

However it soon became clear that Jade had a problem with Fiz, telling Hope that her mother wasn't very nice to her.

Last month, Jade left Fiz and Tyrone's home as they no longer needed her and she gave Hope a mobile phone to keep in contact with her, also telling her to record whenever Fiz upset her.

But over Christmas, Jade made her way back into the family home, claiming her new job fell through and she couldn't afford a flat.

Ruby and Hope are taken into care (Credit: ITV)

In the new year, Hope, along with Tyrone's daughter Ruby, will be taken into care.

Will they finally learn who Jade really is all too late?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

