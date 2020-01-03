Coronation Street's Ellie Leach shares stunning picture from Prague holiday

Ellie Leach, who plays Faye Windass in Coronation Street, has shared a stunning picture from her holiday in Prague.

The actress posted the picture to her Instagram page.

She captioned the post: "Having fun and making memories."

Fans and friends rushed to comment on the post.

One wrote: "Happy New Year darling, hope you two are having a fab time."

A second commented a string of heart-eyed emojis.

Ellie also posted a picture with her boyfriend as they enjoyed their break.

Ellie has played Faye on Corrie since 2011.

Her alter ego is the youngest character in a soap to have a baby as Faye fell pregnant at the age of 12.

Faye found out she was seven months pregnant (Credit: ITV)

She hid her pregnancy from her mum Anna and the rest of her family and was eventually forced to come clean when she went into labour.

She gave birth to a little girl who she called Miley, but she struggled with being a young mum and her daughter went to live with her dad Jackson.

Faye works for Ray at The Bistro (Credit: ITV Hub)

Currently Faye works at the Bistro, which has just been taken over by sleazy businessman Ray.

With Ray wanting to promote someone to manager, it seems like Bethany Platt and Faye will both be trying to get the job.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

