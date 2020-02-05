Coronation Street's Daniel Brocklebank introduces new dog

Daniel Brocklebank, who plays Billy Mayhew in Coronation Street, has introduced the newest member of his family - a dog named Karen-Jean.

Karen-Jean is a sister for Daniel's other dog Colin, and the actor couldn't be more thrilled to welcome her to his home.

Captioning his Instagram picture: "I would like to introduce you all to the newest addition to the family... Colin now has a sister, Karen-Jean!! Huge thanks to Dogs Trust again for their amazing support."

Fans were quick to comment on how gorgeous the sausage dog is.

Former co-star Catherine Tyldesley (Eva Price) added a series of heart-eyes emojis.

And Jane Danson, who plays Leanne Battersby wrote: "Aw, how fab."

Dogs Trust replied: "Karen-Jean is one lucky girl, thank you for giving her a forever home!"

Daniel joked he was on 'pupernity leave' from Corrie (Credit: ITV)

Daniel also joked he was on "pupernity leave".

He tweeted: "I'm on 'pupernity' leave today (sic)"

Last April, Daniel introduced Colin to the world during an appearance on Loose Women, during which he revealed the canine had been saved from an illegal puppy smuggling ring.

He said: "The Dogs Trust, who have been amazing, they intercepted an illegal puppy smuggling ring from Hungary.

"And apparently he was in awful conditions, him and his siblings, so I've taken him on and given him his forever home.

"I've had dogs before. I grew up in a middle of a field, my parents had a huge number of dogs.

"A Jack Russell was the last one, it was pretty hectic, whereas this one is the lowest maintenance dog I've ever had."

And the actor has even treated Colin to a trip to Weatherfield.

He said: "It's great I've taken him to work - he's small, so he can sleep anywhere really."

And last year he went on a day out to the pub with his co-stars Jack P. Shepherd and Mikey North as well as Colin.

Daniel's character Billy is currently quite quiet on screen.

He's in a relationship with Paul Foreman and has been helping him deal with his abuse at the hands of his stepdad Kel.

