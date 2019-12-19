Coronation Street's Chris Gascoyne reveals secret nickname for Ken Barlow

Chris Gascoyne has revealed his secret nickname for his onscreen dad Ken Barlow on Coronation Street.

The actor, 51, pays tribute to his co-star in the upcoming documentary about the ITV soap, Coronation Street at Christmas.

Chris Gascoyne has played Peter Barlow on and off since 2000 (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street is currently filming its 'special' 10,000th episode

The episode, narrated by former cast member Sue Johnston, is a one-off documentary celebrating the very best of Coronation Street Christmases over almost six decades.

Die-hard fans will know that the ITV soap originally launched in December 1960, and this festive special delves into the show's incredible archive to showcase some of the most memorable storylines of Christmases past.

He's like The Terminator, isn't he? The things he's faced in his life, they're extraordinary. You can't kill him.

Fans will hear from cast past and present about their own memories and reflections of some of the biggest moments on the Street.

Steven Arnold and Julia Haworth - aka Ashley and Claire Peacock - appear in the documentary (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street fans heartbroken over Rita's 'incredibly sad' loneliness plot

Contributers include present cast members Barbara Knox, William Roache, Jimmi Harkishin, Simon Gregson, Kate Ford, Sue Nicholls, Jack P Shepherd, Antony Cotton, Jane Danson and Jennie McAlpine.

Past members returning especially for the commemorative show include Thelma Barlow, Tupele Dorgu, Kevin Kennedy and Julie Goodyear - that's Mavis, Kelly, Curly and Bet!

Unsurprisingly, one of the storylines discussed is the famous 2010 tram crash - part of the huge 50th anniversary celebrations.

Ken survived the 2010 tram crash which killed three people (Credit: ITV)

The horrifying event stunt killed three people, but luckily Ken Barlow remained unscathed.

Talking about the "amazing" tram crash scenes, Chris describes his onscreen dad Ken as an action hero.

He says: "That's fantastic, that is amazing, isn't it? I love how Bill Roache stands up. He's like The Terminator, isn't he? The things he's faced in his life, they're extraordinary. You can't kill him."

Tupele Dorgu, who played Kelly Crabtree from 2004 to 2010, said: "You've got Ken, King of the Street, and all the other people look like they are bowing to him."

Jane Danson and Ben Price discuss their onscreen relationship (Credit: ITV)

Move over Arnold Schwarzenegger... There's a new Terminator in town!

The hour-long documentary also focuses on Hilda Ogden's exit in 1987, Tracy's misbehaving character and the fiery on-off relationship between Leanne Battersby and Nick Tilsley.

Meanwhile, Malcolm Hebden reveals he had a secret role on the soap before playing Norris Cole.

The legendary actor, 79, made his first on-screen appearance as Norris back in March 1994 - but it wasn't his first time on the cobbles.

He's appeared on the soap as two very different characters! (Credit: ITV)

He also played a Spanish lothario called Carlos who was Mavis Riley's lover in 1974.

Coronation Street at Christmas airs on Friday (December 20) at 8.30pm on ITV.

Do you think Bill Roache will ever retire? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!