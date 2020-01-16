Coronation Street's Alexandra Mardell reveals she and boyfriend Joe are moving in together

Alexandra Mardell, who plays Emma Brooker in Coronation Street, has revealed she and boyfriend Joe are moving in together.

The actress posted a series of pictures to her Instagram page charting their relationship history.

She captioned the post: "GSA Grad Ball 2015 - We were just friends, 2 years later we were a couple, now 2 years together, he's moving in!

"So many exciting events and adventures already and still so many more to come!

"@joeparker45 we have such a laugh! Love you massively! So excited for all the laughs, date nights, lazy days, long walks and chicken wings we want!

"There were too many picis to choose from but here are some of the biggies! Jan 2020!"

Alexandra plays Emma in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Fans commented on their post to send them their well wishes.

One wrote: "You guys are too cute!

A second commented: "A smile that lights up the room! You look fabulous.!

Another said: "Beautiful couple."

On-screen Ali's character Emma Brooker seems just as loved-up!

Recently Emma began dating Seb Franklin.

Emma is dating Seb (Credit: ITV)

Although she briefly split up with him before Christmas, as she found out his ex-girlfriend Alina had returned from Romania looking for him, Seb told Emma he wanted to be with her.

Last year, viewers learnt a lot about Emma, who has been in the show for nearly two years.

It was revealed that Emma is the daughter of Fiona Middleton and Steve McDonald, who had no idea Emma was biologically his daughter.

Since the discovery, Emma has become good friends with Steve and become close with her half-sister Amy.

