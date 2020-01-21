Coronation Street viewers slam soap and 'complain to Ofcom' about fire storyline

Viewers of Coronation Street have said they are complaining to Ofcom about a recent storyline which saw No.5 set on fire with Gemma Winter and her four babies inside.
In last night's episode of the soap (January 20 2020), the mum-of-four decided to take a nap with her children whilst her fiancé Chesney went out to the shops.
However as he was out, a stranger wrote the word "paedo" across the living room window before pouring petrol through the letter box and lighting a rag on fire.
Luckily Chesney returned in time and saw the fire.
Abi Franklin managed to put it out and the babies were taken to hospital to be checked over.
However viewers were not impressed by the storyline, comparing it to the devastating arson attack which claimed the life of Michelle Pearson and her four children in Walkden, Salford, in the Greater Manchester area in 2017.
Michelle was seriously burned in the attack that killed her four children Demi, Brandon, Lacie and Lia.
Michelle was rescued by firefighters and rushed to hospital where she was placed in an induced coma.
Sadly, 20 months after the fire, Michelle also passed away from her injuries.
Viewers also compared it to the case of Mick Philpott, who was convicted of killing his six children, Jade, John, Jack, Jesse, Jayden and Duwayne at his Derby home in 2012 after setting it on fire.
Five of the children died at the scene and Duwayne died two days later in hospital.
Viewers also felt the storyline showed people how to set fire to a house.
Many tagged broadcasting regulator Ofcom and said they would be complaining to them.
A spokesperson for Coronation Street said: "Coronation Street has never shied away from tackling difficult issues and the vigilante attack in this week's episode highlights the dangers of individuals taking the law into their own hands rather than leaving such matters to the proper authorities."
ED! has contacted Ofcom for confirmation of complaints.
