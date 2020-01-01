The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Wednesday 1st January 2020
Coronation Street

Coronation Street viewers loving Tracy McDonald and Paula Martin

Tracy is married to Steve McDonald

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Viewers of Coronation Street were loving the new pairing of Tracy McDonald and Paula Martin.

In last night's episode of the ITV soap (December 31 2019) Tracy was excited as she had tickets to go and see Evanescence with her husband Steve.

But Steve told Tracy that Tim was sick and he needed to work, when in reality Steve had offered to swap shifts with him to avoid going out.

Tracy was furious with husband Steve (Credit: ITV Hub)

Read More: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Gary and Fiz lie to the police about Christmas Day 

Tracy soon found out her husband had been lying and confronted him.

Loving Tracy and Paula.

Furious, she stormed off to the pub where she ran into solicitor Paula.

The pair sat down and had a few drinks together, sharing their woes.

While Tracy complained about Steve, Paula told her about her ex-girlfriend, Sophie's new girlfriend, who she had been stalking on social media.

Tracy had drinks with Paula (Credit: ITV Hub)

Read More: Coronation Street viewers brand Maria Connor 'desperate' as she finds out truth about Gary Windass

Together the pair decided to make it a New Year's Eve to remember.

Later, Paula told Tracy she had a lot going for her and needed to throw caution to the wind.

Viewers loved the scenes between the pair and are already 'shipping' them.

In tonight's episode (January 1 2020), Tracy wakes up in a strange bed and races home before Steve finds out.

But Tracy picks up the wrong jacket and her daughter Amy sees it and puts two and two together...

Has Tracy slept with Paula?

Emmerdale’s hour-long special airs at 7pm on ITV on New Year’s Day.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Trending Articles

 Prince William and Kate Middleton send royal fans into meltdown by teasing 'first announcement of 2020'
Georgia Toffolo has brick thrown through car window and bag stolen on New Year’s Eve
Heidi Range reveals her daughter was hospitalised during the Christmas period
Michael Barrymore shares update on painful injury after being forced to quit Dancing On Ice
Kate Middleton reveals her regret over Christmas Day outfit at Sandringham
Mike Tindall reveals Prince George ate in a separate room to his parents on Christmas Day