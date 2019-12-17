Coronation Street viewers divided as Vicky is revealed to be ALIVE and working with Michelle

Viewers of Coronation Street have been left divided as Vicky Jefferies was revealed to be alive and working with Michelle Connor to get revenge on Robert Preston.
Vicky has been missing since Robert and Michelle's wedding earlier this month and the suspicion has fallen on Robert - who is the father of her unborn child.
In last night's episode (December 16 2019) after Robert was arrested and charged with Grievous Bodily Harm, it was revealed to viewers that Vicky is alive and holed up in a hotel.
Read More: Coronation Street's Alexandra Mardell sizzles in swimsuit and Santa hat
Michelle went to see her in her room and Vicky revealed that her and Michelle were setting their cheating ex-fiancé up for murder.
Some viewers were shocked that Vicky was alive and didn't see the twist coming.
But others thought it was obvious and predictable.
Fans had been speculating the scorned women were in it together for months, and now they have been proven correct.
Fans of the show know Robert was engaged to Michelle and Vicky at the same time, but Vicky is pregnant with his baby.
When Michelle discovered Robert had been seeing Vicky, she confronted him and although he admitted Vicky's unborn baby was his, he told Michelle that the baby was conceived through a one-night-stand when they were broken up.
Michelle spoke to Vicky who told her the real story: she was also engaged to Robert.
Whilst Michelle pretended to believe Robert, she was secretly plotting her revenge.
After she got Robert to sign the Bistro completely into her name, she exposed him as a liar and cheat at their wedding in front of family and friends.
But it looks like that wasn't enough for Michelle...
I knew Michelle and Vicky were working together.
The night before the wedding, Michelle told Robert she feared Vicky would turn up and ruin their big day.
Robert decided to go over to Vicky's house and warned her to stay away from the wedding, but that night she went missing.
Read More: FIRST LOOK: New Year Coronation Street in 10 pictures
Vicky's son Tyler turned up at the wedding saying Vicky was missing and the house had been scrubbed with bleach.
Robert was later arrested on suspicion of Vicky's disappearance and it looked like he had killed the mother of his child.
Can Robert prove his innocence, or will he go down for a crime he didn't commit?
Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.
Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!