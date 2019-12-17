Coronation Street viewers divided as Vicky is revealed to be ALIVE and working with Michelle

Viewers of Coronation Street have been left divided as Vicky Jefferies was revealed to be alive and working with Michelle Connor to get revenge on Robert Preston.

Vicky has been missing since Robert and Michelle's wedding earlier this month and the suspicion has fallen on Robert - who is the father of her unborn child.

In last night's episode (December 16 2019) after Robert was arrested and charged with Grievous Bodily Harm, it was revealed to viewers that Vicky is alive and holed up in a hotel.

Vicky and Michelle are working together to get their revenge (Credit: YouTube/Coronation Street)

Michelle went to see her in her room and Vicky revealed that her and Michelle were setting their cheating ex-fiancé up for murder.

Some viewers were shocked that Vicky was alive and didn't see the twist coming.

Vicky is alive yay, Her and Michelle are a good team 💪💪 #Corrie — Lauren Williams (@AliKingFandom) December 16, 2019

Oh Michelle and Vicky are plotting against Robert #Corrie — Lesley ⛄️ (@tvshowsandtea) December 16, 2019

Wow Michelle & Vicky in it together but setting Robert up for murder that's low #Corrie — Mandy J (@Mandymiffy) December 16, 2019

I thought Vicky had set him up but not a double act #Corrie — Zombie 404 (@VampLover27) December 16, 2019

But others thought it was obvious and predictable.

Fans had been speculating the scorned women were in it together for months, and now they have been proven correct.

It can’t just be me who thought the Vicky ‘twist’ was blindingly obvious?! #Corrie @itvcorrie — Emma Kate Firth (@emsybobs91) December 17, 2019

Absolutely no surprise at all that Michelle and Vicky were in cahoots. Vicky first laid the ground work a few weeks ago by telling Robert not to hurt her, then Michelle tells him to tell Vicky to stay away ahead of their wedding. Yep, the writing was always on the wall. #Corrie — MissM (@Milly1978) December 16, 2019

Knew it Michelle hiding Vicky robert wouldnt kill his kid #corrie — Christi Lukasiak/rp/Her reaction💕 /rl sandy/💬 (@radiob66) December 16, 2019

I KNEW Michelle/Vicky were in this together!!! #corrie — Dave (@DavidMackayy) December 16, 2019

I knew Michelle and Vicky were working together. So obvious 😂 #Corrie — Hannah (@HannahisMusic) December 16, 2019

Fans of the show know Robert was engaged to Michelle and Vicky at the same time, but Vicky is pregnant with his baby.

When Michelle discovered Robert had been seeing Vicky, she confronted him and although he admitted Vicky's unborn baby was his, he told Michelle that the baby was conceived through a one-night-stand when they were broken up.

Michelle spoke to Vicky who told her the real story: she was also engaged to Robert.

Whilst Michelle pretended to believe Robert, she was secretly plotting her revenge.

Michelle has been plotting her revenge (Credit: YouTube/Coronation Street)

After she got Robert to sign the Bistro completely into her name, she exposed him as a liar and cheat at their wedding in front of family and friends.

But it looks like that wasn't enough for Michelle...

I knew Michelle and Vicky were working together.

The night before the wedding, Michelle told Robert she feared Vicky would turn up and ruin their big day.

Robert decided to go over to Vicky's house and warned her to stay away from the wedding, but that night she went missing.

Robert has been accused of killing Vicky (Credit: YouTube/Coronation Street)

Vicky's son Tyler turned up at the wedding saying Vicky was missing and the house had been scrubbed with bleach.

Robert was later arrested on suspicion of Vicky's disappearance and it looked like he had killed the mother of his child.

Can Robert prove his innocence, or will he go down for a crime he didn't commit?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

