Coronation Street viewers brand Maria Connor 'desperate' as she finds out truth about boyfriend Gary Windass

Viewers of Coronation Street have branded Maria Connor "desperate" as she discovered the truth about her loan shark boyfriend Gary Windass.

In last night's episode (December 30 2019) Gary's ex-girlfriend Izzy pieced together Gary was a liar and a loan shark when she ran into Derek's widow.

Izzy confronted Gary (Credit: YouTube/Coronation Street)

She told Izzy that Derek had no money and was in debt with loan sharks.

Ali and Izzy both confronted Gary who denied everything, but back at the flat he confessed to Maria he had been illegally lending out money.

He tried to plead with Maria telling her he'd be different and begged for a second chance.

Maria was shocked when Gary confessed he's a loan shark (Credit: YouTube/Coronation Street)

However Maria demanded he get out saying she needed time to take it all in.

Viewers think pregnant Maria will stay with Gary and branded her "desperate".

Maria... so desperate for a bloke she even believes Gary #Corrie — Darren Haywood (@darren_haywood) December 30, 2019

Thicko desperado Maria will still stay with Gary regardless #Corrie pic.twitter.com/ROn6KdudBo — Michelle Jones (@MeeshyJay) December 30, 2019

Srsly if Maria doesn't dump Gary now she may as well have a brain removal it wouldn't make any difference#corrie — happynewyear2020 🎉🎉🎉 (@pavelkovylav) December 30, 2019

Maria still hanging round with Gary after his confession. Can you get more pathetic?🥴 #corrie pic.twitter.com/lbvaq9rf5H — Michelle Jones (@MeeshyJay) December 30, 2019

Of course Maria will stay with Gary, she's not smart enough to leave him😂😜 #Corrie — Alicia (@xxAlicia89) December 30, 2019

For months Gary has been a loan shark and masking his dodgy deals behind a second-hand furniture shop.

Fans of the show know Gary took over as a loan shark from Rick Neelan, who he killed.

Gary was also responsible for the Underworld factory roof collapse, which claimed the life of Rana Habeeb.

After the roof collapse he bought the factory land, however he hired Derek, who owed him money, to pretend to be the factory owner.

Derek went after Gary (Credit: ITV)

On Christmas Day, all hell broke loose when Derek came after Gary with a gun.

He ended up shooting and killing Robert Preston and shooting Shona Ramsey, who ended up in a coma, before falling to his death.

Now Maria knows the truth about Gary, will she really stay in the relationship?

