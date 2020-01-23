Coronation Street viewers beg Daniel Osbourne to shave his beard

Viewers of Coronation Street have begged Daniel Osbourne to shave his beard.

Daniel is a character who rarely changes his looks and usually has a short amount of stubble at the most, but in last night's episode (January 22 2020), it was obvious he had been growing his beard out.

Whilst the on-screen action centred on Daniel's nephew Adam asking him to be best man at his wedding, viewers were more distracted by Daniel's new look.

Daniel has a new look (Credit: ITV Hub)

The overwhelming majority weren't impressed and begged him to shave.

Shave that beard Daniel.

nah daniel the beard needs to go #Corrie — KC (@KaeGunz) January 22, 2020

I wish Daniel would lose the facial hair, it just looks like a really bad false beard that is stuck on #Corrie — PennG0VQY (@BrixhamUK) January 22, 2020

What is Daniel doing with that beard? 😬 he really needs to take care of himself. #Corrie — Ĵuαŋі© (@Juani983) January 22, 2020

Daniel looks homeless with that beard. #Corrie — Archibald (@ArchibaldMisery) January 22, 2020

It looks like Daniel's borrowed his beard and had it attached with prit stick #Corrie — Pamela (@moore95_pamela) January 22, 2020

Daniel has had a tough 18 months and recently lost his wife Sinead to cancer.

Sinead was diagnosed with the illness back in 2018 when she was pregnant with her son Bertie.

But she decided not to have chemotherapy as she didn't want to harm her baby.

Daniel's wife Sinead passed away in October 2019 (Credit: ITV)

After Bertie was born, Sinead had treatment and was eventually told her tumour had shrunk and showed no signs of spreading.

However on her wedding day to Daniel, she discovered a lump on her neck and when she went back to the doctors they told her the cancer had spread and she didn't have long left.

Sinead died as Daniel read to Bertie, leaving the grieving husband heartbroken.

Shortly before Sinead's death, Daniel shared a kiss with Bethany Platt whilst in a grief-stricken state.

Daniel and Bethany shared a kiss (Credit: ITV)

Since Sinead's passing, Daniel tried to avoid Bethany, but the two have started to rekindle their friendship.

Next week, Daniel kisses Bethany after a nap, confusing her for his late wife.

He asks her to stay the night, but will she agree?

