Coronation Street starts filming 10,000th episode as star shares glimpse

ITV soap Coronation Street has started filming it's landmark 10,000th episode.

Actor Antony Cotton, who has played Sean Tully since 2003, posted a picture of the Rovers Return Inn on the cobbles.

My last scene of 2019, filming the first scene of our 10,000th episode! A very nice end to a brilliant year. Have a great Christmas everyone. Stay safe x pic.twitter.com/q08efPIybV — Antony Cotton (@antonycotton) December 19, 2019

He captioned the tweet: "My last scene of 2019, filming the first scene of our 10,000th episode!

"A very nice end to a brilliant year. Have a great Christmas everyone. Stay safe x."

The show was first broadcast just over 59 years ago on December 9th 1960.

It's not the only milestone the soap is celebrating as next year the soap have it's 60th anniversary.

Next week, Christmas on the cobbles is set to be dramatic.

When Derek lets slip that Gary Windass is the real owner of Underworld, Gary holds him hostage.

But when Derek steals an antique shotgun from the furniture shop, he storms into the Rovers on Christmas Day looking for the ultimate revenge on Gary.

Gary runs into the Weatherfield Winter Wonderland and orders everyone to hide.

As the armed siege continues, Shona hides in a box.

Derek walks past looking for Gary, but will he find him or will someone else get caught in the crossfire?

