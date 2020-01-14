Coronation Street SPOILERS: Gemma and the quads rushed to hospital

There's danger in next week's Coronation Street when a terrifying arson attack threatens the lives of Gemma Winter and her four babies.

The trouble comes after Bernie Winter's attempts to out former boyfriend Kel Hinchley as a paedophile...

Gemma is asleep, oblivious to the fire spreading around her (Credit: ITV)

As Gemma takes a nap, she is oblivious to a mysterious figure pushing a burning rag through the letter box.

Chesney is later horrified to get home and find 'Paedo' graffitied on their house, but it's only when he sees flames licking the front door that he realises the seriousness of what has happened.

Chesney is horrified when he comes home to find 'paedo' spray painted on his house (Credit: ITV)

As he fights to get inside the house and save Gemma and their babies, Abi Franklin races across the cobbles from the garage with a fire extinguisher.

Thankfully Gemma wakes from her sleep just in time and quickly realises how much danger she would have been in if Chesney hadn't come home when he did.

Chesney realises the house is on fire and tries to save Gemma and the babies (Credit: ITV)

Following their lucky escape Gemma and the four babies are taken to hospital to be checked over, while Chesney berates Bernie for the trouble she has brought to their door.

At the hospital the police reveal they will be stationing a car outside their house 24 hours a day in case there are other arson attacks, but while Chesney and Gemma are grateful, they are also secretly horrified at the potential danger they have found themselves in.

Terrified about going home with her babies in case there are further attacks, Gemma is thrilled when Freshco offer to put the family up in a hotel for the foreseeable future.

As Gemma urges Paul to try and put his ordeal with Kel behind him, Bernie shocks everyone by revealing that she feels she has brought enough drama to her children's lives and has decided to move on to pastures new.

Bernie decides to leave Coronation Street and the drama with Kel behind her (Credit: ITV)

As she says an emotional goodbye, will Gemma and Paul finally find their lives are less dramatic without their mum nearby?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

