Coronation Street SPOILERS: Fiz and Tyrone devastated as Hope and Ruby are taken into care

There is devastation heading for Coronation Street's Fiz Stape and Tyrone Dobbs next year when Hope's suspicious injuries lead to her and Ruby being taken into care.

Coronation Street fans have seen evil Jade plotting revenge against Fiz ever since it was revealed she is the late John Stape's secret daughter.

Fiz and Tyrone are about to have their world torn apart (Credit: ITYV)

But it seems her vendetta against the family is set to take a sinister turn when Fiz and Tyrone find themselves in trouble with social services.

The drama starts when the parents get a visit from a social care provider telling them that various doctors have raised concerns about Hope's injuries.

The parents are shattered when social services inform them allegations have been made against them (Credit: ITV)

She quizzes Fiz and Tyrone about their daughter getting hurt, and even Evelyn is questioned as part of the enquiries when Fiz and Tyrone's version of events doesn't match Hope's.

The social worker, Christine, goes off to speak to Hope about what has happened, and when she gets back to Number 9 she breaks the news to a devastated Fiz and Tyrone that Hope has confirmed the allegations made against them and now both her and Ruby have to live somewhere else.

Fiz and Tyrone are heartbroken when social services reveal their daughters will be taken into foster care (Credit: ITV)

The pair are baffled about what is happening to their family and are grateful when Kevin Webster tells them that the girls can stay with him for the time being.

But that's not the end to the drama.

As Imran advises Fiz and Tyrone that it is in their best interests to go along with social services and comply with everything that is happening, Fiz is shocked when she finds her girls in their back garden.

Will the pair work out Jade is behind their dramas? (Credit: ITV)

Missing her girls, the terrified mum hugs them tight - but as she is telling them how much she misses them, social services turn up and tell Fiz and Tyrone that Hope and Ruby will now have two be taken into foster care.

With her girls taken away from her, Fiz is at rock bottom, but things only get worse when the police arrive to question her about the gun that was used in the Christmas Day shootings at the Weatherfield Wonderland.

Fiz is questioned by the police about the gun that was used in the Christmas Day shooting (Credit: ITV)

Gary Windass is also questioned and he and Fiz are pleased when they both stick to the same story... but with Fiz now lying to the police, has she just made matters even worse as she fights to get her girls back?

