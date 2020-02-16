Coronation Street SPOILERS: David Platt attacked by knife thugs

David Platt's life is going to be in danger in Coronation Street.

Hairdresser David is going to become the victim of a terrifying gang situation with knife-wielding thugs.

David's life has been blighted by knife crime (Credit: ITV)

Filming pictures published by the People show David being threatened by the evil thugs in a back alley before trying to escape.

He flees and runs away but the blade-carrying gang pursue him and viewers will be left wondering if David can survive his ordeal.

A source told the newspaper: "David has really been struggling since Shona was shot and lost her memory. It leads to him putting himself in a risky situation."

Viewers know David's first wife Kylie Platt was brutally knifed to death by Clayton Hibbs, leaving David devastated.

He finally found love again with Shona, Clayton's mother, but she was forced to knife her son while attempting to get him to hand himself in after his prison escape.

Shona was most recently shot at Christmas and suffered complications during surgery that left her with brain damage and no ability to remember who she is or her life with David.

Kylie died in David's arms after being stabbed (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Last week David was devastated as Shona told doctors at her specialist unit in Leeds that she no longer wanted to see him anymore as she focuses on trying to heal her memory.

Viewers weren't happy that David travelled all the way to see Shona, only to be turned away.

One said: "Why did David not phone before he travelled for three hours to see her? #Corrie"

Shona has revealed she doesn't want to see him anymore (Credit: ITV)

A second said: "Poor David, they could have rung him before he got the train, although he probably would have insisted on going, #Corrie"

A third said: "David being told he can't see Shona, must be heartbreaking after he's travelled all that way #Corrie"

David went to prison last year after Audrey discovered he had helped his brother Nick steal her money.

In prison, David came across Josh once again and the rapist accused him of stabbing him.

Josh was stabbed and accused David (Credit: ITV)

Luckily Paul Foreman stepped in and convinced Josh to tell the truth - and Shona stood by him all the way through.

David was released from prison and he and Shona got married in the Bistro.

But now with Shona unable to remember who David is, will they be able to get back to how they were?

